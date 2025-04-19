The 57th annual Five-County Art Show will be hosted April 26-27 at Oak Harbor High School from noon to 4 p.m. each day.
The Walbridge branch library celebrated its 38th anniversary on April 14 with a birthday party.
John Hughes, who has spent the past 37 years managing Northwood Tax Service, plans on retiring at the end of this tax season.
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District completed a project in Northwood to repair leaking sewers that serve residential developments near …
The Eastwood Educational Foundation (EEF) held its annual meeting on April 7 inside the middle school library.
Through the end of May, the Menards home improvement store, 3100 Brown Rd., Oregon, is serving as a donation drop-off site for local humane …
Helping Hands of St. Louis , 443 Sixth St., Toledo, will serve a free, traditional Easter dinner Tuesday, April 15, between 10:30 a.m. and …
Northwood Neighborhood Block Watch Meeting will meet Wednesday, April 16 at 5 p.m. at the 2100 Tracy Rd. fire station.
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and while distracted driving remains a significant concern in Ohio, new data indicates …
A curious otter sticks its head out of the water at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. (Photo by Tony Everhardt)
A bufflehead duck comes in for a landing at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. (Photo by Tony Everhardt)
On Wednesday, April 26, Gibsonburg resident Pauline Titterton became a United States citizen.
The last day of snow coincided with the last weekend for skating at the Glass City Metropark finishing on March 7. Nina Steffen and Jerry Boyce, Toledo, enjoyed celebrating the last of Nina’s …
Pam Henry receives ashes on her forehead at an Ash Wednesday service held at The Gardens of St. Francis, Oregon, marking the beginning of the lenten season. (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)