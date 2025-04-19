Serving Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wood Counties
Top Stories
Sammi Alexander holds her Leaning Tower of Pisa creation, which she put together out of bottlecaps. The piece of art, along with other works of hers, is on display through the end of April at the Genoa Branch Library at 602 West St. in Genoa.
Alexander’s work highlights Genoa’s art program
Sammi Alexander, a fourth-grade student at Genoa Elementary, was honored April 3 with an art show at the Genoa Branch Library, where she has her work on display for the month of April.
Eastwood High School sign
Eastwood Local Schools superintendent search moves into final interviews
The search for a new superintendent at the Eastwood Local School District is nearing completion.
Genoa grad, Sprague, awarded $3,000 Ohio Soybean Council Foundation Scholarship
The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce that Gracie Sprague of Genoa, Ohio has been awarded a $3,000 Ohio Soybean Council Foundation Scholarship for the 2025-2026 academic year.
Eric Buckman
Oak Harbor’s Buckman remains in contention for national teaching award
Eric Buckman, a kindergarten teacher at R.C. Waters Elementary School in Oak Harbor, has earned a quarterfinal round berth in the America’s Favorite Teacher national contest.
Lake Township administration building sign
Lake Township Trustees approve nine resolutions, including engine replacement
The latest trustees meeting in Lake Township on April 1 featured the approval of nine resolutions, including the replacement of an engine for a 2019 Dodge Charger used by the police department. …
Northwood city council rejects ICE resolution, addresses chicken situation
Northwood city council members rejected a resolution that would have authorized the city to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

MORE NEWS

Read our E-edition

Metro & Suburban 04-14-25

View this issue

Browse other issues

THE LATEST

MORE NEWS

Read our Special Sections

Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber Directory 2025

View this issue

More special sections

Sports
Eastwood's Paul Lautzenheiser delivers a pitch during a scrimmage against Bowling Green on March 21, 2025.

BASEBALL: Seniors hope to lead Eastwood on a postseason run

For Eastwood coach Kevin Leady, the approach has always been about keeping things simple and getting his team to focus on working hard and taking care of the little things while trusting that the result will take care of itself. 
Lake's Gavin Kohlhofer sprints home in a game against Stritch on March 29, 2025.

BASEBALL: Lake looks to make another tournament run

While the team lost the likes of Ryan Wagner, Caleb Tobias, Aiden Young and Connor Eck to graduation, Lake is once again expected to contend for a Northern Buckeye Conference title and make another postseason run.
Oak Harbor's Michael LaLonde delivers a pitch against Otsego on May 6, 2024 in Tontogany.

BASEBALL: Talented Oak Harbor squad poised to make a tournament run

With Brayden Butzin and Michael LaLonde leading the way, there's reason for optimism in Oak Harbor.
Genoa's Evan Millner awaits the pitch in a game against Evergreen on March 29, 2025.

BASEBALL: Genoa returns a number of key contributors

Genoa returns a number of key contributors from last year's squad, inspiring hope to make some noise in a quest for a Northern Buckeye Conference title.

BASEBALL: Stritch features young lineup

BASEBALL: Northwood hopes to leave TAAC on a high note

BASEBALL: Lambrecht working to change the culture at Waite

BASEBALL: Gibsonburg returns a great deal of experience

BASEBALL: Clay must replace a special group of seniors

BASEBALL: Woodmore looks for success as Beachler takes over

SOFTBALL: Lake expected to compete for a league title

SOFTBALL: Youthful Eastwood looks to surprise the doubters

SOFTBALL: Genoa hopes to climb the ladder in the NBC

SOFTBALL: Oak Harbor looks to repeat in loaded NBC

SOFTBALL: Stritch hopes to make strides in 1st year back

SOFTBALL: Gibsonburg looks to recapture magic from state semifinal run

SOFTBALL: Northwood looks for fifth-straight league title

SOFTBALL: Clay should compete for a conference title

SOFTBALL: Woodmore hoping to take that proverbial next step

SOFTBALL: Waite hopes to win City League title

Owens volleyball head coach Sonny Lewis receives NJCAA Legacy Award

Genoa’s Bob Bergman named Tim Gilmore Coach of the Year

MORE SPORTS

Obituaries
Derek James Besgrove
Derek James Besgrove, 43, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly due to a medical emergency on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Daniel James Sandwisch
Daniel James Sandwisch, 41, of Woodville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 4, 2025.
Debbie S. Lohr
Debbie S. Lohr, 71, of Walbridge, OH, passed away peacefully April 4, 2025, in Oregon, Ohio.
Allen Palmer Yockey
Allen Palmer Yockey, age 88 entered the loving arms of Jesus on April 4, 2025.
Charlotte Irene Lindell
Charlotte Irene Lindell, age 90, of Oregon, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Genoa Care Center.

MORE OBITUARIES

Bulletin Board

MORE BULLETIN BOARD

This Week in Toledo History

MORE LOU HEBERT

News Briefs

MORE NEWS BRIEFS

Entertainment
BGSU's Wolfe Center for the Arts building
BGSU Department of Theatre and Film to present “The SpongeBob Musical”
The Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present “The SpongeBob Musical” April 10-13 in the Thomas B. and Kathleen M. Donnell Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts.
Elmore’s Christy’s Corner Café overhauls hours of operation
In an effort to better serve the local community, Christy’s Corner Cafe in Elmore will be changing its hours.
African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton has been named among the 10 best safari parks in the country by readers of USA Today 10Best.
African Safari Wildlife Park named one of nation’s best
African Safari Wildlife Park has been named one of the 10 best safari parks in the country by readers of USA Today 10Best, a lifestyle and travel website.
Shores & Islands Ohio’s new Sweet Treats Trail allows participants to earn points while discovering locally made sweets throughout the region.
Shores & Islands Ohio debuts new ‘Sweet Treats Trail’
Shores & Islands Ohio has launched a new fully interactive trail, similar to their Cheers and Heritage trails, where participants can earn points toward fun prizes for checking-in via their mobile device when visiting participating businesses.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT

Opinion

Golden: Take a break

Your schedule is packed. There never seems to be enough time. You have more to do than will fit into 24 hours. You are physically tired and mentally stressed. These are some of the symptoms of …

Golden: Optimism vs. Pessimism

"The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity.  The optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.  For myself I am an optimist - it does not seem to be much use being …

Golden: Don't Empower Others to Upset You

You have no control over other people's actions. But you do have total control over your response. Someone else can't upset you unless you empower them to. "They make me …

Golden: Stepping into the unknown

I received the following letter from one of my readers ...

Golden: Think big

How is your thinking? Do you think big or do you think small? What's the difference? When you think big, your thinking has no limitations. Small thinking constrains your aspirations downward to …

MORE OPINION

Find us on Facebook
Facebook
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
News and features from around the web
Visiting U.S. National Parks is More Popular Than Ever, Breaking Visitor Records in 2024 with over 330 Million Visits
America's 63 national parks draw in serious hikers, but they also provide opportunities for beginners and families to unwind, take their time and soak in nature's beauty. While many travelers often …
9 lives and more? 60 years of groundbreaking medical advancements have improved cat health and longevity.
Meowtel explored advancements in feline medicine, nutrition, and care that are helping the more than 350 million domestic cats worldwide live longer.
There is currently no bird flu vaccine for people.
How bird flu differs from seasonal flu − an infectious disease researcher explains
Avian influenza infections in the US have been rising over the past year, but there’s no evidence so far that people can infect each other with this strain of the virus.
How do hurricanes affect baby names?
Spokeo compared data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Social Security Administration to see how storm names impact baby names.
A Springtime Twist on Classic Chicken Soup
(Family Features) This Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup calls to mind those classic brothy soups from when you were a kid but with a flavorful spring twist. Serve with fresh cucumber sandwiches for a veggie-forward meal.
© Copyright 2025 The Press
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions