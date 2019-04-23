Oregon to improve Navarre-Coy intersection

Share

Oregon council recently approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for funding from the Federal Highway Administration for the engineering design, right of way acquisition and construction of the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection improvements.

The city will get a $1.7 million safety grant from the FHA through ODOT for implementing various safety improvements at the intersection.

Public Service Director Paul Roman said earlier this month that the schedule for the project includes design in 2019, right of way acquisition in 2020 at the corners of the intersection, and construction in 2021.

“We are close to hiring a design firm. We’ll get proposals in the next week or two,” said Roman.

The scope of the project includes widening Coy, installing right turn lanes on Coy, median islands on Navarre Avenue and upgrading the traffic signal, according to Roman.

“There would also be a median on Navarre 500 feet east and west of Coy with U-turns. It would be very similar of what we have done between I-280 and Isaac Streets Drive,” said Roman, referring to the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvements project, where various safety and aesthetic improvements along Navarre Avenue between I-280 and Isaac Streets Drive were made a couple of years ago to reduce crashes and improve safety. The city also received grant funding from the FHA though ODOT for that project as well.

City Administrator Mike Beazley said discussions to improve the safety of Navarre Avenue stretch back years.

“We started with improvements from I-280 to Isaac Streets Drive a couple of years ago. Then our next goal was this intersection, which had the greatest need from a safety and improvement perspective. But our goal remains the same: To be able to then join the two with a phase three that would connect Isaac Streets Drive where [phase one] ended.”

Councilman Terry Reeves asked Roman when the last time the intersection had been improved.

“Navarre was widened in 1999 to 2001. Other than what we needed to do to accommodate that widening of Navarre at that intersection, that was it. To say when it was done before that, I’m not too sure – either the 60s or early 70s.”

Big project

Part of the project includes the replacement of a bridge over Amlosch Ditch.

“This is a big project. There’s a lot of design work involved,” said Roman.

“I just want to make sure that if we’re doing something, let’s do it so we can build it towards the future,” said Reeves.

Roman said the total cost of the project is $2.3 million.

Councilman Steve Hornyak asked Roman how far to the west will the proposed project go on Navarre.

“It is very close to Huntington Bank Drive, somewhere in that area to the west. To the east, it will get very close to Athens,” said Roman.

Hornyak asked if the traffic flow on Navarre Avenue between the two improvement projects would restrict traffic flow.

“Once these are both completed, have we in any way inhibited the traffic between the two points on Navarre Avenue?

“No,” said Roman. “Coy will open up traffic and will flow much better. But on Navarre, it should have no effect. There will be U-turns at the intersection. But it won’t physically choke or reduce capacity.”

Councilman James Seaman said he and other members of council have in the past expressed concerns about congestion on Coy.

“Dustin helps. But there could be a lot of congestion going either way on Coy, north and south. So this will provide tremendous relief from that congestion with having the right hand turns for both north and south for Coy. It seems like it would,” said Seaman.

“One of my concerns was,” said Councilwoman Sandy Bihn, “is the traffic on Navarre itself at Coy.”

“If this doesn’t relieve that, then we get a lot of traffic and other issues. Is this going to help that? I don’t know how many cars you can get down the road that’s still going to be four lanes. It can help with the intersections. Is the volume of traffic on Navarre increasing over time?”

“The improvement is going to accommodate the traffic you have now,” said Roman. “But it also looks at future capacity. It does allow for growth. But the whole purpose of the project is to improve the intersection. It will become more efficient, and make it smoother to get through there. At Navarre and Coy, that traffic light has had problems. It’s always been a problem intersection. Clearly, it’s high on the list for accidents. We want to alleviate those accidents. And I think those accidents are from congestion – and not being able to get through there.”

Lighting

Bihn also asked about lighting between Coy and Athens, and from Coy and Lallendorf “and beyond.”

“I think we need a plan and some approach as to how we’re going to handle this,” said Bihn.

Roman said it’s possible to lay an underground electric power supply for future streetlights.

“I think it’s something we need to think about. But in terms of lighting in general, the question is, `Do we order in lights and assess them?’ I think council should consider it. There are definitely dark spots. I think it’s something for us to discuss. But it would be separate from this project. It’s possible to if we wanted to add conduit underground. We’ve done that before and we can do it again.”

Beazley said he’s discussed lighting with a developer looking at some opportunities in the Coy and Lallendorf corridor.

“He brought up the darkness there. He would be happy to be part of a petition effort. Ultimately, the city would have to choose one of three paths: Inertia, ordering something in, or see if there is consensus to draw up a petition effort as property owners look at other alternatives there,” said Beazley.

“A petition would be preferred because it makes it easier for everyone,” said Bihn. “But the reality is everyone on Navarre who has lights is paying for them. We’re not. They’re all assessed. So I think there has to be equity as we move further. I think it gets a little touchier when there’s undeveloped land. But the value of that land is going up, which is a good thing. I would hope a petition would be successful. If not, I think we should definitely put the conduit in. Lighting is a safety issue as well as a commercial issue. I think we really need to address it.”