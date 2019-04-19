Juvenile rescued by troopers in traffic stop

Share

The Lake Township Police Department was one of several agencies participating this past week in a joint operation that may have uncovered human trafficking.

Township officers assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, who rescued a missing 15-year-old female while conducting a traffic stop April 16 on Interstate 80.

The troopers stopped a 2013 Nissan Sentra that was westbound on I-80 for a traffic violation. The female and a male, 35, didn’t have identification but a highway patrol translator called to the scene was able to determine the two were of El Salvadoran descent.

Investigators later determined the female had been sexually assaulted by the male and she was being transported to Chicago, Ill. from Paterson, N.J. where she had been entered into a database as a missing juvenile.

Township police chief Mark Hummer said Wednesday his department was working with the Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol. The operation was conducted in Wood, Sandusky and Lucas counties.

He said Kelly Clark, a township patrol officer, participated in the operation and the interview of the female juvenile at the township police station.

“We thought it would be beneficial to have the female talk with a woman in this circumstance. She did a really nice job in getting the victim to open up as to what actually happened; that she had been kidnapped in New Jersey and we believe she was being transported for the purpose of being sold into human trafficking. Obviously a lot is still under investigation,” the chief said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical care.

Also participating in the investigation were Lucas County Juvenile Protective Services, the Ohio Investigative Unit, and the N.J. Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

The suspect was incarcerated with an abduction charge. Other charges were pending at the Lucas County Jail.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Wednesday that the Border Patrol has placed a detainer on the man.

Chief Hummer said there were also prostitution-related arrests in Wood County as part of the joint effort.