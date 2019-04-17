EMS in Woodville Twp. to be discussed

Share

The Woodville Township trustees will use part of their regular meeting April 17 to discuss options for future emergency medical service in the township and Village of Woodville.

The trustees have been informed the current service provider, North Central EMS, is not interested in renewing its contract with the township. North Central is being paid $330,000 annually under the contract, Paul Runion, a trustee said.

“They’ve kind of left us in a dilemma,” he said. “We were notified last November, early December. They are working on an extension until we make other arrangements.”

The township is considering three proposals: Starting its own EMS department, contracting with LifeStar, or joining the Sandusky County EMS.

“We’re trying to get the best proposal for our citizens at an affordable price,” Runion said.

In May 2018, voters overwhelmingly approved a 4-mill levy renewal and an additional 1.7-mill levy for the service. Both have five-year limits.

The 4-mill issue generates about $288,398 annually and the 1.7-mill levy is generates about $138,968 a year. Those revenues cover the cost of vehicle and equipment maintenance and EMS personnel living quarter expenses. North Central EMS provides 24-hour paramedic service under the current contract.

Runion said he and the other trustees have been in contact with EMS departments in other communities, including Lake Township, the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District and City of Port Clinton, as they weigh the township’s options.

The Port Clinton Fire and Rescue Department recently began providing full emergency medical service to residents after city officials ended a contract with North Central EMS.

The trustees’ meeting will start at 7 p.m. Runion said the trustees won’t take any action on the EMS issue but will accept public input.