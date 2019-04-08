Waterkeeper meeting

Share

Nicole King, who discovered Asian Grass Carp eggs and larvae in the Maumee River, will speak at the April 11 meeting of the Lake Erie Waterkeeper.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N. Summit, Toledo. The free program is open to the public.

A research technician at the aquatic ecology laboratory of the University of Toledo's Great Lakes Center, King plies the Maumee River from its mouth to near the I-75 bridge between May and September. She collected Grass Carp eggs in 2017 and tiny carp fish in 2018.

Of the carp specie, the Grass Carp is the only one known to live in Lake Erie.

Her talk will be followed by a question and answer session and the group's regular round-table discussion.

Lake Erie Waterkeeper is part of an international alliance of citizen advocates. The group meets on the second Thursday of the month, usually at the yacht club.

For information visit www.lakeeriewaterkeeper.org.