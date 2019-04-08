Lake Twp.: Prosecutor weighs in on zoning dispute

Share

The Wood County prosecutor’s office is now interceding in a zoning dispute over property along Woodville Road being used to temporarily store piles of leaves.

Mark Hummer, Lake Township administrator, reported to the township trustees Tuesday that the prosecutor’s office has sent a letter to legal counsel for Jim Mlynek, owner of the property and Woodville Road Nursery. He’s been using the site to store leaves before composting them at the nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

Hummer said the matter was “firmly in the prosecutor’s hands.”

At issue is a berm around the property along Bailey Road. A four-foot-high berm was one of the stipulations the trustees included with their 2-1 vote last year when they approved Mlynek’s request to rezone the property from R-2 residential to B-2 commercial.

Mlynek is challenging the township’s assertion that the berm must also be 25-foot wide.

Residents of Bailey have complained about odors and dust from the rezoned site and have said the township hasn’t enforced the width requirement.

But a Jan. 15 letter from Mlynek’s attorney to the township says the township’s minutes of the zoning hearing make no mention the berm should be 25 feet wide but the minutes do reference a 25-foot setback from Bailey Road.

The letter also contends other nearby commercial properties weren’t required to install berms.

“Since none of the other properties in the Lake Township area, recently rezoned, have been required to place mounding, including the car wash property right next door to Mr. Mlynek, it would appear Mr. Mlynek’s property is being treated differently than the remainder of the Woodville Road, Matthews Road, Bailey Road area,” the letter says.

Last month, the township administration asked the prosecutor’s office to review a transcript by a court reporter of the township zoning hearing held last May in which the berm requirements were stated.

The township also has an audio recording of the hearing.

Last week, Hummer said the prosecutor’s letter to legal counsel for Mlynek pertained to “perceived shortcomings” of the berm.

Zoning computer, software purchased

In other business, the trustees approved the purchase of a new computer and software for the zoning inspector’s office.

The computer will cost about $1,175 and the software about $6,000.

Jamie Stanley, zoning inspector, said the software is used in many communities and will allow her office to track zoning activities and better monitor compliance.

She said the Wood County Planning Commission recommends the software.