Groundbreaking for glass plant in Troy Township

A groundbreaking ceremony for the NSG float glass plant in Troy Township is planned for April 17, the company has announced.

The groundbreaking will be held from 10-11 a.m.

NSG Group said the new plant will support its plan to expand production capacity of transparent conductive oxide coated glass to support the growing solar market.

The 500,000 square foot facility will be located near First Solar’s new plant in Lake Township.

The area is commonly known as the Eastwood Commerce Center South. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring and it is expected the plant will be operational in the second half of 2020.

The new float glass line will be the first in the U.S. for the NSG Group since 1980 and is expected to create 125-150 new jobs.

NSG Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of glass and glazing products for the architectural, automotive industry and technical glass sectors.

With around 27,000 employees, NSG Group has principal operations worldwide and sales in more than 100 countries. Founded in 1918, the company expanded in 2006 with the acquisition of Pilkington plc, itself a global leader in the glass industry and the inventor of the float glass process.

Last May, NSG Group announced it planned to invest in the expansion of its production capacity of the coated glass to meet the demand of the solar market, including the upgrade and restart of a dormant float line in Vietnam and the construction of a new glass production facility in the U.S. over the next three years.

The company said it would invest about 38 billion Japanese yen, or approximately $342 million in the projects.