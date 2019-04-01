Funding proposed for student support services

Share

In its current form, the 2020-2021 biennial budget proposed by Gov. Mike DeWine provides about $550 million in funding for what the administration is calling “Student Wellness and Success.”

The funding for K-12 grades is targeted for mental health counseling, mentoring, after school programs and other support services. School districts will be encouraged to partner with local agencies such as alcohol, drug and mental health boards, county board of developmental disabilities, local health departments, local departments of Jobs and Family Services and non-profit centers with experience working with children.

The budget proposal could change before the June 30 deadline for the state legislature deadline for approval.

But under the governor’s proposal, the Genoa district would receive $68,727 in Fiscal 2020 and $82,275 in Fiscal 2021, said Bill Nye, treasurer.

He informed the Genoa school board of the proposed additional funding during the board’s monthly meeting last week.

“We’re still a long way from having any semblance of what the budget will look like after it goes through the legislature in June,” he said. “This is a new thing. It’s basically money for at-risk students.”

Other area districts and their proposed Wellness and Success amounts are:

-Benton-Carroll-Salem: $337,804 in Fiscal 2020 and $405,365 in Fiscal 2021

-Gisbonburg: $162,527 in Fiscal 2020 and $194,992 in Fiscal 2021

-Woodmore: $50,141 in Fiscal 2020 and $59,995 in Fiscal 2021

- Eastwood: $104,796 in Fiscal 2020 and $124,585 in Fiscal 2021

- Lake: $145,438 in Fiscal 2020 and $172,268 in Fiscal 2021

- Northwood: $35,498 in Fiscal 2020 and $42,863 in Fiscal 2021

- Oregon: $351,368 in Fiscal 2020 and $415,835 in Fiscal 2021

Census figures of persons under 18 living in households with incomes below 185 percent of the federal poverty level were one factor used in determining allocations to the districts.

Benton-Carroll-Salem has a 48.3 percentage, the highest of the area schools, while Northwood has a percentage of 14.4, the lowest. Gibsonburg, at 39.6 percent, was the second highest. The percentages of the other districts are in the 20s.

Jeff Carpenter, Lake treasurer, also said it was “way too early” to speculate on what funding may be in the next biennium budget for schools. He said the Lake school board has authorized the hiring of a second counselor to work at the high school next school year but the job duties for the position haven’t been completed.

Guy Parmigian, B-C-S superintendent, said the state funding would be welcome if it survives the budgetary process.

He said the district has a four-year contract with a social worker to address mental health and related issues of students.

“We recognize the importance of dealing with mental health and depression among our students so we applaud the governor’s proposal. It’s a step in the right direction,” Parmigian said.

B-C-S would benefit if the funding could be used to offset the costs of its school resource officer, he added.

“Students have told us just the presence of our SRO puts them at ease,” he said.