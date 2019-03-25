Wood County : EMA director recognized for his service

Share

In his 12 ½ years as the director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, Brad Gilbert recalls the efforts of first responders after the June 5, 2010 tornado in Lake Township as his proudest moments.

In a letter announcing his retirement on March 29 to first responders, Gilbert writes, “All of you responded to provide service not only in Lake Township, but dedicated yourselves to make sure the rest of the county had first responder service during this disaster. Whether from the north or south, east or west, you are all professionals that provide your communities and the county with the best service possible.”

In all, Gilbert is retiring with 32 years of public service. The Wood County commissioners have chosen Jeff Klein, who is the deputy director of the EMA, to succeed him.

Gilbert’s letter was read into the record of Tuesday’s meeting of the Lake Township trustees and a resolution acknowledging his service was adopted. The township will also present him with a plaque recognizing his service, Jeff Pettit, a trustee, said.

Siren to be installed

In other business, the trustees agreed to contract with Federal Field Services for $23,475 to install an outdoor warning siren to serve the southern portion of the township.

The siren will be located on a parcel on the north side of Latcha Road, east of I-280. Don Shamp, a resident, has donated an easement for the site to the township.

Richard Welling, a trustee, said a siren at the site would benefit residents in the southern portion of the township, which has no siren south of State Rt. 795.

Businesses and travelers at the truckstops along I-280 and residents in the Woodlake Mobile Home Park in particular would benefit, he said.

Three other sirens are located in the Village of Walbridge at Loop Park, along E. Broadway and at the fire station on Ayers Road near the Village of Millbury.

Prosecutor’s response

The trustees have received a response from the Wood County prosecutor’s office regarding a zoning issue for property along Woodville Road being used to temporarily store piles of leaves.

In response to questions from two residents of Bailey Road, Welling said the prosecutor’s office had sent an email to the trustees about 10 minutes before the start of Tuesday’s meeting. The township administration had asked for a review of a township zoning hearing held last May in which a request to rezone land from R-2 residential to B-2 commercial was approved.

Jim Mlynek, owner of Woodville Road Nursery, submitted the request as part of his plan to use the property for storing leaves prior to composting them at his nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

The rezoning authorization came with stipulations, including one requiring Mlynek to construct a four-foot-high berm around the perimeter of the property along Bailey Road.

At issue is whether Mlynek is required to make the berm 25 feet wide. He is challenging the township’s contention on the width.

A letter from his attorney to the township says the township’s minutes of the hearing make no mention the berm should be 25 feet wide but the minutes do reference a 25-foot setback. The letter also contends other nearby commercial properties weren’t required to install berms.

Welling said the prosecutor’s response will be made available to Mlynek and the Bailey Road residents after the township administration has reviewed it.