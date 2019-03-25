Glass City Metropark: First phase to start this spring

Share

Construction could start as early as this spring on the first phase of development of the Glass City Metropark in East Toledo.

In an update on plans for the park, Scott Carpenter, a spokesman for Metroparks Toledo, told members of the East Toledo Club Thursday that contract bids could be awarded in May with construction starting shortly after.

The first phase of projects for the 70-acre site along the Maumee River will include work on the main entrance to the park off East Broadway, relocating a stretch of Riverside Drive that now winds through the park and construction of a pavilion.

“We expect to go to bid any day now,” Carpenter said. “If all things go smoothly we will complete phase one this year.”

The planned pavilion will be the largest pavilion in the Metroparks system, he said, with seating for 150 people at tables or 400 without tables. A grass roof is planned that will be part of a walking trail.

A kayak tow entrance similar to one at a park at the Middlegrounds is also planned for development in the first phase as is a sledding hill.

In conjunction with the City of Toledo, Metroparks Toledo will also develop a bike/pedestrian trail along a former rail bridge over Main Street that will link with a trail at International Park. Carpenter said planners accepted input from the public for the trail layout and are completing the final design.

Residents should consider Glass City Metropark as a “gateway to East Toledo.”

Projects that will be constructed in the next phases of development will include a play area for children, ice skating facility and an urban camping area.

Comparing development of the Glass City park area to that of the Middlegrounds, Carpenter said that Glass City is a much larger endeavor but about 8,000 tons of trash and debris had to be removed before work on Middlegrounds could start.

Metroparks Toledo purchased the acreage for Glass City Metropark from ProMedica and hired SmithGroup to develop a master plan.

The park will be the sixth Metropark along the Maumee River. The river parks are part of the Ohio Water Trail.