Corps to hold update on Luckey project

Share

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold an information session to update the public on the clean-up project at the former Brush Beryllium site near Luckey on March 26.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and be held at the American Legion Post 240 at 335 Park Dr. in the village.

The Corps’ project team will conduct a brief presentation at 7 p.m. and be available to answer questions after. There will also be posters detailing how the project is progressing as well as safety measures being taken to protect the community and workers.

The team has also unveiled an informational website page that will be updated weekly with data about the total volume of soil excavated, tonnage of waste disposed, number of waste shipments and volume of water collected from the site and treated.

Jacob Zdrojewski, outreach specialist at the Buffalo district of the Corps, said the purpose of the infographic page is to provide an update of the project by reporting major items of interest to the public.

The page can be viewed and downloaded from the Corps’ website or by following the district Facebook page.

In November of last year, the Corps reported it had cleaned up and disposed of more than 7,200 tons of material contaminated with beryllium, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234, uranium-238, and lead from the Luckey site.

The Corps also announced it had been evaluating the effectiveness of using an automatic soil sorter during the clean-up.

In the past, using the soil sorter at other project sites has provided value to the government by ensuring that only those soils that are radioactively contaminated were transported and disposed of off-site, thereby reducing the total volume shipped.

The Corps said its evaluation of the soil sorting at the Luckey site indicated it wasn’t realizing the expected volume reduction in shipped wastes.

“Our costs to operate the soil sorter exceed the expected savings in transportation and disposal of waste material, and the increased handling of soils potentially increases worker exposure to safety hazards. The soil sorting operation is successfully segregating waste materials based on radioactivity. However, most of the materials which satisfy our radioactivity criteria subsequently fail for beryllium and must be transported for off-site disposal. We’ve concluded that we can execute a safer and more cost effective remediation by discontinuing use of the soil sorter,” a statement by the Corps