Oregon Foundation launches business retention, expansion program

The Oregon Economic Development Foundation is helping launch a business retention and expansion program.

Over the next several weeks, nearly 1,000 businesses in Oregon will have an opportunity to help better understand the issues facing companies in today’s economy.

The first phase of the project will involve surveying nearly 1,000 businesses on and around the Navarre Avenue business corridor, according to Sommer Vriezelaar, executive director of the Foundation. The area has the largest concentration of Oregon businesses.

“Our goal is to increase and open up the lines of communication between businesses, city government staff and local development officials,” said Vriezelaar. “Existing businesses create up to 86 percent of all new jobs in a community, so it’s important to examine the needs of those companies already committed to Oregon.”

The Foundation, and the Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce, assisted by Ohio State University Extension in Lucas County and the Ohio Sea Grant College Program, is sponsoring the program to evaluate the local business climate and to assist existing businesses with expansion within the community.

“I work with the county on economic development,” said Vriezelaar. “They work closely with us. They usually attract bigger industry and businesses. But if any business in Oregon needs to strengthen its workforce, or needs help finding someone with the right skills, the county can get that business in touch with the right people to get help. They can also assist with grant funding. The county also provides job training.”

Target focus

A team of community leaders has been working since December 2018 to develop the survey. The group, with representatives from diverse segments of the economy, including business, government, education and health care, has identified the Navarre Avenue corridor as the target focus area. Navarre Avenue and its ancillary streets, including Coy, Dustin, Lallendorf, Stadium, Wynn and Wheeling, house most of the medium to small business establishments that will be targeted for this particular survey.

After the survey data has been tabulated, the task force will examine the results and look for ways to assist businesses in Oregon with operations and potential expansion plans, according to Vriezelaar. Businesses are encouraged to complete and return the survey by May 24.

“In the short term, we’ll be identifying immediate concerns and looking at community services that need improvement,” Vriezelaar said. “Ultimately, we want to address such complex issues as the skills of the local workforce and the competitiveness of local businesses.”

Vriezelaar said the last survey of Oregon businesses was conducted in 2016. It fell by the wayside when the Foundation’s former Executive Director Lindsay Myers resigned to take another job. The position had remained open for a period of time, and there was little followup to the original survey.

“Nobody was in this position for a while. There was a transition period. When they did the survey, they got some feedback, but then Lindsay ended up leaving. I don’t think anything was followed through. When I got the position nine months ago, I was approached by Joe Lucente, from the Ohio Sea Grant Program, who told me about the business survey, and how it would be a great opportunity to launch it again. I was all on board because it gives me the opportunity to meet all these businesses. And if they do need anything, they have a face they can go to, a phone number to call. I can help them figure out what their needs are - do they want to expand, is there another place I can put them if there is a need? The survey is a high priority with my group. I have a ton of people on my committee when the survey results come back. We will meet Oregon businesses needs by getting the results from the survey.”

Partnership

The Foundation is a public/private partnership between the business community and the City of Oregon, which contributes funds to the organization. The city has made a $70,000 annual contribution to the Foundation for the last five years.

The city used to match the amount that was raised by the Foundation, which gets its funding mostly from membership dues and fundraising, but now provides a set amount.

The Oregon Business Retention and Expansion Program is sponsored by the Foundation in association with the Ohio BR&E Initiative. The BRE Committee consists of Dave Hymore, of First Federal Bank; P.J. Rudolph, Rudolph Libbe Group; Braden Ruch, Croghan Colonial Bank; Sheri Brokos, Mannik & Smith Company; Jennifer Witt, Fifth Third Bank; Jim Shuka, Fifth Third Bank; Traci Hernandez, DGL; Tracy Sallah, Louisville Title; Marty Connors, USI Insurance; Lisa Arend, Board of Lucas County Commissioners; Tim Pedro, TTL; Craig Albers, Mercy St. Charles; and Yvonne Thoma-Patton, Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on Oregon's BR&E Program, go to the www.oregonohio.org or www.embchamber.org