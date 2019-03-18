Oregon OK’s agreement with natural gas supplier

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday approved an agreement with Volunteer to act as the city’s natural gas supplier for a 24 month period.

The city is a charter member of the Northwest Ohio Aggregation Coalition (NOAC), which was formed in 2003 after legislation permitted aggregation by governments of gas and electric purchases to cut costs for consumers. Since 2003, NOAC has saved residents and small businesses millions in natural gas bills versus the Columbia Gas tariff price.

On an annual basis, NOAC evaluates and makes recommendations as to whether communities should enter into agreements with managed programs. NOAC, through Palmer Energy, solicited proposals from 11 potential suppliers for a new supply of natural gas. At least two proposals were received. After a thorough review of each proposal, it was determined, and recommended, by Palmer Energy that the proposal of Volunteer be accepted as the one that would provide the most cost savings to consumers. It is estimated that the contract will save the NOAC customer base $1,080,000 annually.

“We always found it to be in the best interests of consumers in Oregon to be in the aggregation,” said Mayor Mike Seferian. “Quite frankly, it’s rare to find someone who saves money who is not in the aggregation.”

City Administrator Mike Beazley agreed.

“So far, we’ve put a couple million dollars in the pockets of our residents in the aggregate since its inception. We’ve never found anyone who’s been able to beat the aggregation price over a period of time. We think it’s a reasonable approach.”

Calls from residents

Councilman Tim Zale asked Beazley if the city informs residents about the aggregation program.

“How many calls do we get per year to the city offices from people who are confused about this? Do we let people know that we’re actually doing this? We used to have it on our website.”

Beazley said the city still gets calls from residents regarding the program.

“No matter how much we communicate about it, we still get calls,” said Beazley. “We get certainly dozens and dozens.” He added that many calls come in when competing marketers contact residents about the supposed benefits of signing up with their companies.

Among the challenges, he said, is that the Public Utilities Commission requires that residents be notified of “opt-out” provisions of NOAC agreements if they want to choose their own suppliers.

“That prompts the calls,” said Beazley. “We get fewer calls than we used to as people have gotten used to it over the years. Many times, the calls will be from residents who signed with a supplier going door to door. Then they discover it sounded really good when they signed up. Then they realize they are paying more than if they hadn’t signed up. Then we help them get out of it. We connect them with the folks at Palmer Energy, who talk them through and help them switch out.”

Other calls are from residents who are just asking simple questions about the program, he added.

Solar option

Beazley said he is exploring a solar option for residents.

“By the time this next contract is up, we’re going to see if we can get some proposals. We are getting requests to allow our residents to be able to make the choice if they want to buy a sustainable power source. It would be a choice available to our residents. We’ve been meeting with First Solar on some options available. We’ll see if there is something on the next contract on the electric side.”

Solicitation

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn said she constantly gets solicitation calls from Toledo Edison wanting her to switch her electric supplier.

“I can’t get rid of them. Can anyone tell me how to stop the calls? I can’t imagine I’m the only one. It’s extremely annoying. I can hardly understand them. They don’t speak good English. I’ve told them not to call me again. But I can’t get rid of them. Is there anything anyone can do to stop the barrage of calls trying to get us to switch?” she asked.

“My wife and I actually have a solution to that,” said Beazley. “We don’t answer our landline anymore,” he laughed.

“I actually talk to them,” said Seferian, who is known to enjoy a good conversation. “They don’t usually call back.”

“You’re going to have to let me know what you’re saying,” said Bihn.

Beazley said his son “had the best solution.”

“He would always give those calls to his toddler son. He would talk all night,” said Beazley,