Rep. Arndt testifies on junk watercraft bill

State Representative Steve Arndt, R – Port Clinton, has provided testimony to a bill that would provide local authority over “junk” watercraft similar to that covering junk vehicles.

Arndt told the House State and Local Government Committee that he’s sponsoring House Bill 74 at the urging of rural residents in his district.

Under the bill, a junk watercraft vessel or outboard motor is defined as one that is at least three years old, is apparently inoperable and has a market value of $1,500 or less.

“The idea for this legislation arose as I travelled throughout my district this past summer. Within one week I was approached by four different property owners asking me to address this problem as they had reached out to their township trustees and informed them that nothing could be done to address the issue,” he told the committee. “Today’s fiberglass boats, although structurally compromised, do not decompose like older boats constructed of wood. Fiberglass watercraft are left to decay in many communities throughout our state. Over time these become an eyesore and degrade property values.”

According to an analysis of the bill by the Legislative Service Commission, it would prohibit a property owner from not complying with a notice from a local authority to “cover, house or remove a junk watercraft vessel or outboard motor within 10 days of receiving the notice.”

A violation would be a misdemeanor.

The bill also specifies that each subsequent 30-day period of violation constitute a separate offense.

County sheriffs, chiefs of police or legislative authorities of a municipality, highway patrol troopers and township boards of trustees or their designee are authorized by the bill to send notices to property owners by certified mail.

The analysis states it’s likely that municipalities with home-rule authority already may order junk vessels and outboard motors into storage through their own ordinances.