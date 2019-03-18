Prison sentence upheld by court

Share

The Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals has upheld a prison sentence for a man who had been on judicial release after being convicted of making phone threats to schools in Lucas and Ottawa counties.

The appeals court ruled that the Ottawa County Common Pleas Court didn’t err in revoking community control probation sanctions for Charles Tingler and instead impose the prison sentence.

Tingler had argued the lower court failed to appoint the appropriate legal counsel to represent him at a hearing to determine if community control should be revoked. He also contended that the court abused its discretion in revoking community control because the bulk of the evidence at the hearing didn’t indicate he violated conditions of the control program.

According to court records, Tingler was convicted in March 2015 of two counts of inducing panic, one count of disrupting public services and one count of aggravated menacing. Waite High School and Oak Harbor High School and Middle School were among the schools receiving threatening calls.

Tingler was sentenced to four years in prison and was represented by appointed attorneys throughout the trial and sentencing process as well as his appeal.

The appeals court affirmed his conviction but remanded the case to the common pleas court to consider jail-time credit for Tingler’s time incarcerated before the trial.

In a retro-active judgment, the lower court imposed three years of community control with 28 conditions.

By April 2017 Tingler was charged with violating three and the appeals court ruled that the trial court had evidence of at least one violation.

“We find the record contains substantial evidence of at least one violation of appellant’s community control sanction. We find the trial court’s attitude was not unreasonable, arbitrary or unconscionable when it revoked appellant’s community control sanction. We find no abuse of discretion,” the appeals court decision says.

In December 2018, Tingler was also indicted for allegedly making threats to officials in Ottawa, Erie, Crawford and Defiance counties.