Oregon purchases vehicles for police division

Oregon City Council recently approved the purchase of four vehicles for the police division.

The city purchased two 2019 Chevy Tahoe and two 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles from Dunn Chevy Buick for $137,041. That amount was reduced to $133,541 due to a trade-in credit

The funds to purchase the vehicles had been allocated in the 2019 municipal budget.

Police Chief Mike Navarre said the original intent was to purchase four Ford Interceptor marked vehicles, which are SUVs the police division has used for the last four years. Navarre found out at the end of the year that Ford would be redesigning the vehicle, and that they would not be available until the end of 2019 or possibly 2020. The police division did not want to wait that long.

Sgt. Ed Depinet came up with an alternative plan – to purchase two Chevy Tahoes to be used by the supervisors, according to Navarre. The fairly new Ford Interceptors Navarre and Assistant Chief Paul Magdich have been driving would be rotated into the marked fleet. Dunn had two pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokees that he and Magdich could drive. They have about the same mileage as the Ford Interceptors they were rotating into the marked fleet.

He added that they would still get what they needed even though it was not what they had proposed. Navarre stated that the state contract for the Tahoes was with a dealer in Aurora, Ohio, and Dunn was able to come within $400 of the state contract bid. He said they did a comparison on the Jeep Cherokees with other local dealers and felt they were getting a better deal with Dunn. He added that they felt very comfortable purchasing all four vehicles from Dunn, and they were able to stay within the budget.

Councilman Reeves asked what vehicles would be traded in and replaced. Navarre said they would be trading in one vehicle. He said they needed three additional vehicles this year because they added three new school resource officers. He added that they were trading in a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer.

Equipment

Council also approved the purchase of equipment and change orders for the vehicles from D.R. Ebel Police & Fire Equipment, Northwood, for $60,650.45.

“Unfortunately, there’s not going to be much changeover because we had to purchase all new equipment for these four vehicles because we only traded in one vehicle that was 11 years old. It was outdated and of no use to us,” said Navarre.

“We requested bids. We only received one bid from D.R. Ebel,” said Navarre.

The manager of P&R told him he would not be submitting a bid.

“I’ve been very happy with D.R. Ebel’s work in the past,” said Navarre.

“This number is higher than in past years because it’s all new equipment that has to be purchased and installed. That includes the ballistic panels in the car doors. The labor for that is quite expensive,” said Navarre.

Councilman Tim Zale asked Navarre why P&R would not be submitting a bid.

“Ebel has always done very good work for us. We’ve had P&R before. I’m curious as to whether they gave you a reason why,” said Zale.

“P&R said it was difficult to compete and make any money because D.R. Ebel buys the equipment in much larger quantities than they can. He basically said he can’t compete with that. They are very happy with the business they get from us. They get all of our radio business.”

Mayor Mike Seferian said D.R. Ebel is one of the distributors of some of the equipment, and P&R would have to buy the equipment through D.R. Ebel.