Gibsonburg: Medical marijuana cultivation underway

With the first 800 plants harvested at its 55,000-square-foot facility in Gibsonburg, Standard Wellness is beginning the process of bringing its first batch of medical marijuana to market.

It’s expected to take a few weeks for the plants to fully dry, cure and pass lab testing.

The process starts with removal of fan leaves prior to cutting down the plants in the greenhouse. Plants are then weighed and placed on harvest carts to be moved into a climate-controlled drying room for 7-10 days, said Brandon Lynaugh, director of external relations.

The marijuana is then hand-trimmed and placed into containers to cure for another 14 days before being packaged and prepared for distribution.

“Making a difference in the lives of our patients is what we have all been working towards for the past two years,” said Erik Vaughan, chief executive officer of Standard Wellness. “It’s exciting to soon be able to provide our own line of the highest quality medical marijuana in the state to those in need.”

The Standard Wellness’ line of medical marijuana will be available at The Forest, on Tiffin Avenue in Sandusky, O., and other dispensaries across the state this spring. The Forest is the sister company of StandardWellness.

The company was one of the applicants to be awarded a Level 1 license from the Ohio Department of Commerce in 2017 to grow medical marijuana. In its application to the state, Standard Wellness, based in Hudson, O., projected it would supply 1,250 pounds of cultivated marijuana flower product to the market this year and reach 7,000 pounds by 2023.

An enterprise zone agreement for the construction of the facility was approved by the Sandusky County commissioners and holds the company to creating jobs to qualify for 75 percent abatement on property taxes for 10 years.

In May 2017, village council approved an ordinance that ended a moratorium on granting any permits for cultivating or processing medical marijuana in the village but it still prohibits any retail dispensary.

Mayor Steve Fought said at the time that prohibiting the local sale of medical marijuana made ending the moratorium more palatable to village residents.

The law legalizing medical marijuana in Ohio went into effect in September 2016. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program allows people with certain medical conditions, upon the recommendation of an Ohio-licensed physician certified by the State Medical Board, to purchase and use medical marijuana. It may be dispensed as oils, tinctures, plant material, edibles and patches. The law prohibits smoking marijuana but allows vaporization.

According to the control program, there were 201 pounds of product sold totaling $1.52 million between Jan. 16 and March 3 of this year.

For information about Standard Wellness visit www.standardwellness.com.