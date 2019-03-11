Lake Twp.: Prosecutor asked to review berm requirement

Share

The Lake Township administration is asking the Wood County prosecutor’s office to review a transcript of a township zoning hearing held last May.

Mark Hummer, township administrator, said during Tuesday’s meeting of the township trustees, that a copy of a court reporter transcript of the zoning hearing has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to clarify stipulations imposed by the township on a request to rezone property along Woodville Road.

During the hearing, the trustees voted 2-1 to approve a request from Jim Mlynek, owner of Woodville Road Nursery, to rezone land from R-2 residential to B-2 commercial where he temporarily stores piles of leaves before composting them at his nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

The stipulations included a requirement that Mlynek construct a four-foot-high berm around the perimeter of the site along Bailey Road. Trees were also stipulated.

Mlynek is challenging a directive from the township’s zoning office that the berm must also be 25 feet wide.

Residents of Bailey have complained about odors and dust from the rezoned site and have said the township hasn’t enforced the width requirement.

In addition to the transcript compiled by a court reporter, there are also minutes from the township’s audio recording of the hearing.

A recent letter from Mlynek’s attorney to the township says the township’s minutes of the hearing make no mention the berm should be 25 feet wide but the minutes do reference a 25-foot setback. The letter also contends other nearby commercial properties weren’t required to install berms.

Recycling questions

In other business Tuesday, Hummer reported his office is in discussions with Republic Services, the township’s waste hauler, to reach an agreement on recycling.

Hummer said Republic customers recently received bills retro-active to January for recycling, including those who didn’t sign up for recycling.

“They (Republic) have the belief that recycling and trash pick-up are mutually dependent,” Hummer said Wednesday.

The township is in the first year of a three-year contact for trash hauling service with Republic. Hummer said it is the township’s position that residents can opt out of the recycling service, which costs residents $5.08 a month for having recyclables picked up twice a month.

Trash collection costs $12.93 a month for weekly service plus $2.90 for renting 96-gallon bins.

Those prices are lower than other haulers charge for similar or reduced service, Hummer said.

Several residents attended the meeting with questions about the bills.

The trustees also approved a resolution approving appropriations for 2019 totaling $5.3 million, including $1.1 million for the general fund.

Major planned expenses include $300,000 for road projects from the general fund and down payments of $50,000 and $100,000 respectively for a new dump truck and a new ambulance from other funds.