Hefty gas tax hike in state transportation bill

Area counties, townships and municipalities could see their revenues from Ohio’s gasoline tax almost double by fiscal year 2024 if a proposed increase by Gov. Mike DeWine is enacted.

Gov. DeWine unveiled his proposed transportation budget (HB 62) recently to the House of Representatives, including an 18-cent motor vehicle user fee increase with future increases tied to inflation.

The House Finance Committee has been holding hearings on the bill.

Currently, the state has a 28-cent-per-gallon tax that has been in effect since 2005.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has compiled projections if a 46-cent fee is imposed.

In Wood County, Lake Township would realize about $265,674 annually, according to the ODOT estimates.

Currently, the township is averaging about $118,000 a year, Vicki Schwamberger, township fiscal officer, said.

Freedom Twp., at 28 cents a gallon, is projected to collect $90.475 a year by fiscal 2020, according to the ODOT projections. By fiscal 2024, the indexed estimate at 46 cents a gallon is $163,953.

The revenue projections for the Village of Millbury are $51,833 at 28 cents a gallon by fiscal 2020 and $96,408 by fiscal 2024 at 46 cents.

The City of Northwood would receive an estimated $456,756 at 46 cents a gallon; up from $245,567 at 28 cents.

In Lucas County, the City of Oregon estimate for fiscal 2020 at 28 cents a gallon is $891,544. The fiscal 2024 estimate at 46 cents a gallon is $1.49 million.

Jerusalem Twp. is projected to collect $90,475 by fiscal 2020 at 28 cents a gallon. By fiscal 2024 collections would reach $163,953 with a 46-cent tax.

Projections for other villages and townships of their 2020 and 2024 collections are:

Ottawa County

Elmore – 2020 estimate - $49,826; 2024 estimate - $92,675.

Genoa – 2020 estimate - $90,310; 2024 estimate - $167,973.

Harris Twp. – 2020 estimate - $90,475; 2024 estimate - $163,953.

Oak Harbor – 2020 estimate - $102,247; 2024 estimate - $190,177.

Sandusky County

Gibsonburg – 2020 estimate - $95,604; 2024 estimate - $177,820.

Woodville – 2020 estimate -$82,940; 2024 estimate - $154,265.

Woodville Twp. - 2020 estimate - $90,475; 2024 estimate - $163,953.

The estimates assume motor fuel consumption will grow by 1 percent through 2021 and then remain flat. Each county would receive 1/88th of the total. In addition to the state fuel tax, the federal government charges an 18.4-cent excise tax on a gallon of gasoline and a 24.4-cent tax on a gallon of diesel fuel.

Gov. DeWine in January convened the Advisory Committee on Transportation Infrastructure, and after two days of hearing from state and local agencies, businesses, organizations and others, it issued a recommendation for the increase.

Jack Marchbanks, director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, painted a bleak picture of the department’s financial situation.

“Beginning July 1, there is no revenue available for any new highway improvement projects of any kind in any place in our system,” he told the committee.

He said the past three state administrations have borrowed against future motor fuel user fee revenues to pay for needed roadwork in previous years – resulting in an average of $350 million in debt being serviced annually.

Heidi Fought, of the Ohio Township Association, testified last week before the finance committee on HB 62, urging the panel to find additional revenues for townships.

“While traffic on township roads and the cost of road maintenance has increased, revenue available for transportation improvements has remained stagnant or, in many cases, decreased. For townships, this includes the reductions in Local Government Fund revenue, the elimination of the estate tax in 2013, and the accelerated phase out of Tangible Personal Property tax and electric deregulation reimbursements,” she said. “Additionally, as cars become more efficient and the use of hybrid vehicles increases, motor vehicle user fee revenues are not enough to meet state and local transportation improvement needs.”

Schamberger last week said the township has taken a financial hit in Local Government Fund revenues, which were reduced by half seven years ago. Prior to the cuts, the township received on average about $165,000 a year. They’ve recovered somewhat recently and are approaching $100,000 annually.

On average, the township collected about $25,000 in estate taxes annually before it was eliminated, she said.

Consequently, the township trustees are considering tapping into the general fund to help pay for road projects.