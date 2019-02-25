Waite to host Kapszukiewicz’s State of City address

Share

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will deliver the 2019 State of the City Address at Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr., at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28.

The annual State of the City brings community, business, faith, non-profit, and government leaders together to hear the state of the City. Mayor Kapszukiewicz’s address will highlight accomplishments of the past year and his vision and initiatives for 2019 and beyond. The mayor is committed to fiscally-responsible policies to enhance the efficiency and transparency of city operations. He also strives to increase the education, income, and health of all Toledoans.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the speech begins at 5 p.m. The mayor says he is especially pleased to invite all to the historic Waite High School, in “one of Toledo’s great neighborhoods.” District 3 Councilman Peter Ujvagi will introduce the mayor.

Parking will be available in three areas. The most convenient handicapped parking is in the parking lot along East Broadway Street, just east of Mott Ave. There is a ramp at the front of the building, which faces east. An elevator will be marked and available to take those in need of special seating to the third floor of the school, which is the second level of the auditorium where handicapped seating is available.

Parking is also available in the parking lot along Essex Street. That parking lot leads to an entrance facing north, which is also handicapped accessible.

A third parking lot is off of Morrison Drive and 2nd Street.

There is limited street parking on the south side of Morrison Drive.

The event is free and open to the public.

An American Sign Language interpreter will be present.

The speech will air live in its entirety on BCAN (Buckeye Community Arts Network). You can watch the live broadcast on Buckeye Cable Channel 109/609HD or feel free to tune in on Facebook by following BCAN Arts, https://www.facebook.com/BCANarts.

The city of Toledo supports the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you would like to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Joan Easler, ADA coordinator, at 419-245-1059.