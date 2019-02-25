Walbridge: Police uniform reimbursement policy approved

Share

An ordinance requiring Walbridge police officers to reimburse the department for uniform and training/testing costs if they voluntarily resign within two years of being hired has been approved by village council.

The ordinance requires an officer who voluntarily leaves the department within a year to reimburse the department for all of the initial hiring and uniform costs. If the officer leaves between 13 months and two years of the hire date a reimbursement of half the costs is imposed.

Mayor Ed Kolanko said Thursday said the policy applies only to full-time officers and is designed to off-set costs for items such as Kevlar vests that have to be measured and fitted for each officer.

“They’re very nice state-of-the-art vests and are very expensive and have to be upgraded after so many years,” he said. “It’s not like we can take the vests and just give them to somebody else. Whether it’s our department or any other department there is a significant investment that goes into training, uniforms and related expenses. We want to make sure we’re protecting our taxpayers.”

The ordinance sets a cap of $3,000 for uniform related costs and $2,000 for testing and other hiring related costs.

The ordinance doesn’t cover officers’ firearms, which are returned to the village.

The mayor said the ordinance, which was given three readings by village council, doesn’t appear to be having a negative impact on the department’s prospects for attracting personnel. A part-time officer was recently promoted to full-time status and an auxiliary officer was promoted to part-time status. New auxiliary officers were also recently added to the department roster.