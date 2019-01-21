Oregon leases Kmart site for downtown development

Share

Oregon City Council Monday approved an agreement with the Oregon Economic Development Foundation to enable the organization to acquire additional land for commercial or residential development of a downtown area.

The Foundation is the designated entity by the city to do economic development, according to City Administrator Mike Beazley.

“The Foundation has more flexibility negotiating agreements with potential purchasers who are considering developments,” he said.

The city has been in the process of acquiring property in an effort to create a downtown area. In 2017, council passed a resolution in support of designating a zoning overlay as the first step in creating a downtown area that would include retail, residential, an entertainment district, and open green space along Navarre Avenue. The overlay district covers three areas bordered by Isaac Streets Drive, Navarre Avenue, Coy Road, Dustin Road, and Pickle Road, an area that totals 167 acres.

The goal of the overlay district is to make it easier for the city to welcome modern development. Developers will have the option to bring buildings up closer to the front lot line to make some walkable space, and to move in some innovative ways with parking ratios.

To that end, the city acquired 30 acres of property from Navarre Avenue to Pickle Road, and property south of Dustin Road, including the former WOHO radio site on Pickle Road. Plans call for that area to be mixed use residential and retail development.

The city appropriated $3 million in the municipal budget this year for land acquisition and development in the core of the city.

The city purchased the 30-acre site behind Kmart for $1.4 million, said Beazley.

Kmart lease

The city is entering into a lease-purchase agreement with the owner of the former Kmart on Navarre Avenue.

“We have an accepted offer signed for the Kmart parcel. We’ll be bringing in legislation for that,” said Beazley.

“We will be leasing for a period of up to 10 years. Then the city will take title to it. We are in the due diligence phase and we won’t take possession of it for a few months,” said Beazley.

In November, 2017, it was announced by Sears Holding Corp. that Kmart, which had a presence in the city for decades at 2830 Navarre Ave., would close. Beazley has characterized the site as “an important gateway to Oregon,” since it’s one of the first things people see when they cross Wheeling Street.

“At some point, all of the structures on the property will be demolished in the coming year,” Beazley said after the meeting. “We will be looking to partner with developers and with the Mercy St. Charles group to develop the space.” Mercy St. Charles Hospital owns some property in the area.

“We’re looking for mixed use that could include restaurants, medical offices, retail, residential apartments and townhouses. We’ll see what the market is interested in.”

Next step

“We’re wrapping up some of our final acquisition steps,” said Beazley. “We have two remaining parcels in the general area that we’re working on. After we wrap those up, we will do a request for proposals to developers. Then we’ll see what is possible. We’re excited about this next step forward. It’s something council, the city and the community have been discussing for many years. Putting it all together as a single piece is important to us as we move forward. We have a meeting in the coming week or so with our downtown development advisory team, including a couple of members of council. We look forward to taking some real action. Now is the hard part.”

He expects land acquisition in the area to continue for downtown development.

“We’re still looking at some other options. It depends on what developers are interested in and what is possible for us,” he said.