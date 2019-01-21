Lake Twp. : Fire dept. calls on the increase

Share

The Lake Township Fire Department in 2018 responded to 1,311 incidents, including 1,072 – or 82 percent - requests for rescue and emergency medical service, according to figures compiled by Bruce Moritz, fire chief, who presented the year’s report Tuesday to the township trustees.

The 55 fires the department responded to represent slightly more than four percent of the call volume, which has been increasing since 2014.

Last year, some of the higher volume calls the department responded to were:

- 755 EMS calls, excluding injury vehicle accidents.

- 88 vehicle accidents with injuries.

- 45 vehicle accidents with no injuries

There were 19 building fires that caused approximately $461,500 in property damage.

With the EMS call volume continuing to increase, the strain on staffing the department also rises, Moritz said after the trustees meeting, noting it’s a problem common to other area departments.

All options need to be examined, including merging departments, he said.

“Should we be looking at something more regional? I’d like to get some real good, meaningful discussions,” Moritz said.

Relying on volunteer departments has become more difficult nationwide as more residents spend more time commuting to their jobs and working longer hours, he said.

“We have to keep up with the times,” Moritz said. The township department serves the unincorporated areas of the township as well as the villages of Millbury and Walbridge. It also has aid agreements with other area departments.

The township is participating in a study with fire departments in the cities of Northwood and Rossford that is looking at staffing and other areas of operations.

The grant of $11,000 is from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Resource Management Consultants, which assisted with the grant writing, is facilitating the study.

Residents complain

Several residents of Bailey Road repeated their complaints Tuesday to the trustees about a site along Woodville Road being used to store piles of leaves.

The trustees last May agreed to a request from Jim Mlynek, owner of Woodville Road Nursery and the parcels where the leaves are being piled, to rezone the parcels from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial.

The zoning approval came with the stipulation requiring Mlynek to construct a 4-foot-high berm with trees around the perimeter of the parcels’ western side that abuts Bailey Road.

Mlynek is using the parcels to store leaves before composting them at his nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

James Pasch told the trustees that work on the required berm is not complete – a complaint echoed by Joe Zemenski and Kelly York. Meanwhile, Mlynek has been depositing higher piles of leaves at the site, they said.

Mlynek was given six months from the May hearing to complete the berm. Following the direction of the Wood County prosecutor’s office, Jamie Stanley, the township’s zoning inspector, said she sent a certified letter to Mlynek earlier this month directing him to complete the berm. The letter advised him he could face daily fines for not complying.

Mlynek on Wednesday acknowledged he received the letter but declined to comment further. He said he’s been consulting with an attorney.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued a permit to Mlynek to use the property as a transfer station for the leaves.

To make way for the berm, Mlynek said he was forced to remove trees and bushes – some 20 feet high - from around the perimeter of the property along Bailey. He said the vegetation was a natural barrier that was more effective than the berm.