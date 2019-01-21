FEMA grant buys equipment for fire department

Share

New state-of-the-art equipment, purchased with grant funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will enable the Harris-Elmore Fire Department to provide better service to the community and keep firefighters safe, Jeff Berkel, assistant chief, said last week.

The department held a public display and demonstration Thursday with the new equipment at the fire station on Rice Street in Elmore.

In all, about $165,000 in equipment is being furnished through the grant, including 21 self-contained breathing apparatus units, 21 spare breathing air bottles and 14 spare breathing air masks.

New rescue equipment includes a battery-operated Jaws of Life device, a combination tool, rescue cutter and two ram devices that allow firefighters to rescue people who are entrapped in vehicles and other situations. The department also received air bag systems that allow firefighters to stabilize and lift heavy items that are trapping victims.

Chief Berkel said the grant funds for needed equipment allow local officials to focus on other issues they face such as adequately staffing their departments.