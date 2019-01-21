Caucus looks to fill Gardner’s vacant seat

Share

Applications from persons interested in filling the seat in the state legislature vacated last week by Sen. Randy Gardner will be accepted until Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

Gardner has been appointed Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education by Gov. Mike DeWine. Ohio’s 2nd Senate District encompasses Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties and parts of Lucas and Fulton counties.

The Senate Republican Caucus will accept applications that may include a resume, letters of recommendation and other supporting material.

The material should be sent or hand delivered to: The Honorable Larry Obhof, President, Ohio Senate, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capital Square, Room 201, Columbus, Ohio, 43215.

A copy should be sent to: Mr. John Barron, Chief of Staff, Ohio Senate, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capital Square, Room 201, Columbus, Ohio, 43215.

Sen. Obhof will appoint a screening committee to review applications and interview applicants, who are expected to be available to meet in person with the screening committee.

Applicants will be contacted by Obhof’s office to schedule interviews.

The 2nd District office remains staffed to assist constituents.

Gavarone seeks office

State Representative Theresa Gavarone, R – Bowling Green, last week announced she will seek appointment to the vacant seat. She currently holds the 3rd House District seat.

“With the support of my family and at the urging of so many people across the district, I have decided to pursue the appointment to the 2nd Senate District,” Gavarone said. “We have had a lot of success during my time as State Representative and I look forward to the opportunity to serve a larger population and play a bigger role in ensuring North and Northwest Ohio continue to be an amazing place to live, work and raise a family.”

Gavarone, was appointed to her seat in 2016. She previously served on Bowling Green City Council.

Gardner was serving his second term in the senate, having previously served in the chamber from 2001 through 2008. He also served as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 1985 to 2000, and again from 2008 through 2012.

He had served in many leadership posts in the General Assembly, including Senate Majority Leader and previously as Senate President Pro Tempore, House Majority Leader, and House Speaker Pro Tempore.

Gardner also was the chairman of the Finance Higher Education Subcommittee.