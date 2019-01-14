Ohio EPA holds hearing on proposed expansion of Envirosafe

Share

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency held a public information session and hearing in Oregon City Council Chambers on Tuesday to give information on Envirosafe Services of Ohio, Inc.’s request to vertically expand Cell M, its only active hazardous waste disposal cell.

Comments from the public were accepted at the hearing. Written comments will be accepted until Jan. 18.

ESOI, located at 876 Otter Creek Road, submitted a permit modification to expand a portion of Cell M on May 11 last year. The Ohio EPA issued a draft approval for the modification November 9. The agency is required to act on the permit modification request on or before May 14 this year.

Currently, ESOI has approximately three years of remaining capacity. If the modification is approved, the expansion would increase capacity by about five additional years.

Gary Deutschman, of the Ohio EPA, gave the presentation at the hearing to about 25 people in attendance.

Center of landfill

The Cell M expansion is on the portion where soil and waste are exposed on the west side and center of the landfill. Plans include a proposed new haul road to be constructed for additional waste placement on the top of the cell. The proposed primary fill area is in the center of the landfill.

Based on the last topographical survey, the landfill is currently at approximately 96 feet above ground surface. The cell is currently permitted to go up another 10 feet. If expanded, the completed height would be 120 feet above ground surface or 24 feet higher than the current peak within the cell, said Deutschman.

“The proposed expansion does not increase the footprint of Cell M. The proposed expansion standardized the slopes on the southeast corner of Cell M to 3 feet horizontal/1 foot vertical from 4 feet horizontal/1 foot vertical similar to existing slopes on the south and east sides of the landfill,” said Deutschman. “As a result of the increased slope, the final height of the landfill would increase 14 feet from 700 feet mean sea level to 714 mean seal level. This correlates to a final height of 120 feet above the natural ground surface.”

The existing total capacity of Cell M is 3,194,300 cubic yards. If approved, the total capacity would increase to 3,338,970 cubic yards. This amounts to a less than 5 percent proposed increase in the total capacity of Cell M. The remaining capacity of Cell M is calculated to be less than 100,000 cubic yards. If approved, the expansion would increase the remaining capacity by 144,670 cubic yards. Based on biennial reports submitted to Ohio EPA by Envirosafe since 2011, the hazardous waste facility disposes of approximately 50,000 tons of waste into Cell M each year. This correlates to approximately 30,000 cubic yards per year, according to Deutschman.

Closed cells

The modification also updates the surface water retention analysis for the surface water retention ponds located adjacent to cells G and H - the closed older waste cells - due to completed corrective measures on the North and Central Sanitary landfills. The analysis indicates that the existing retention ponds are adequately sized, according to Deutschman. Therefore, the modification does not include any modifications to the closed portions of the facility.

The Ohio EPA reviewed the permit modification request for compliance with the Ohio Administrative Code. “The proposed modified landfill was reviewed for slope stability with the increased slope and increased final height. The slope stability analysis of the landfill indicates that the landfill would remain stable with the factor of safety remaining above 1.5, with 1.0 being stable. Because the proposed expansion would expose the side slope of Cell M, Ohio EPA also reviewed water retention on the exposed waste. Ohio EPA also reviewed the constructability of the proposed expansion to minimize exposed waste during construction,” said Deutschman.

Future oversight

If approved, Ohio EPA would monitor the expansion activities, according to Deutschman. Ohio EPA would monitor leachate management after rain events. ESOI would be required to update the facility financial assurance if the modification is approved. The existing closure cost estimate for Cell M is approximately $2.4 million. ESOI has approximately $1.7 million excess dollars in their closure care account. The expansion of Cell M is not expected to significantly alter the closure cost estimate for Cell M.

Deutschman answered questions from the audience, including whether the Ohio EPA regularly schedules inspections at the Envirosafe site.

“We don’t schedule inspections,” he said. “Our inspections are done unannounced so the facility doesn’t know when we’re coming up to do them so we can get a true view of how their operations are performing. Currently, we perform a minimum of four inspections per year.”

Those four inspections include two complete inspections and two focus compliance inspections. The complete inspections include a look at all the records of the last six months, and a drive around the site looking at the entire facility. In focus compliance inspections, inspectors pick a portion of the facility to be reviewed.

“It could be a waste analysis plan, it could be how their stabilization plant is working, how their construction of Cell M is going, how they’re maintaining post closure on the north side of the landfill,” he said.

Oregon Councilwoman Sandy Bihn, a long-time opponent of Envirosafe, asked how many correction actions are presently occurring at the site.

“They’re at the point where they’re getting ready to do corrective measures. They’ve submitted a presumptive remedies for the facilities on the north side of the landfill, which we’re currently reviewing,” said Deutschman.

Bihn also asked whether there has been corrective action at Toledo’s two raw water lines, which go through the site.

“Have the waterlines been assessed?” asked Bihn.

Deutschman said there is corrective action going on at the Toledo waterlines.

“They are going to do some enhancements of the collection trenches along the waterlines to try to reduce the amount of rainwater getting into the trenches to reduce the overall cost to maintain those trenches,” he said.

A man in the audience asked whether the additional waste that will go into the landfill if the expansion is approved could negatively impact Cell M.

“They do calculations through proper engineering that show the base of the landfill could withstand the weight of the landfill,” said Deutschman.

A woman in the audience asked if the Cell M could vertically expand in the future.

“There’s not a whole lot of area that could go any higher,” he said.

After the meeting, Deutschman was asked by a reporter with The Press Newspapers to clarify how much higher Cell M could expand.

“There’s no limit on the number of modifications the facility could do. The limit is based on physics. After this one, there’s really no room for Envirosafe to go up vertically,” said Deutschman. He was also asked whether Envirosafe could request a horizontal expansion.

“Potentially,” he said.

The draft permit modification and related information can be viewed online at https://epa.ohio.gov/derr/ under the “What’s New” tab or at Ohio EPA’s Northwest District Office, 347 North Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green. For an appointment, call 419-352-8461. The documents are available at Ohio EPA’s Central Office, Division of Environmental Response and Revitalization, 50 W. Town St., Columbus. For an appointment, call 614-644-2924. The draft permit also can be viewed at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, Oregon Branch, 3340 Dustin Road.

Written comments should be mailed to Ohio EPA, Division of Environmental Response and Revitalization, Attn. Chloe Mercier, DERR, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH, 43116-1049, or Chloe.Mercier@epa.ohio.gov