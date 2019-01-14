New business, Davis-Besse featured in OCIC report

Share

Implementation of the Community Reinvestment Area program in Ottawa County has resulted in one business expansion and the pending opening of another, Jamie Beier Grant, director of the OCIC, said last week in the OCIC annual report for 2018.

In Clay Township, Owen’s Ark Veterinary Clinic broke ground in mid-2018 for an expansion at its office on State Rt. 51 and in the City of Port Clinton, RAR Hospitality cleared the former Travelodge site for the construction of a Fairfield Inn & Suites that is scheduled to open later this year.

The Ohio CRA program provides real property tax exemptions for property owners who renovate existing or construct new buildings.

Beier Grant said the OCIC Revolving Loan Fund also continues to be an important tool for supporting investment in small business.

Currently, the fund portfolio includes about $436,000 in loans that have supported more than $2.55 million in projects and created or retained 103 jobs. Last year, Twin Oast Brewing, LLC opened its doors in Catawba Island Township.

The OCIC is in its second full year of operating the OhioMeansJobs Ottawa County location in the county. It serves job seekers and businesses seeking employees. Chrissy Ernsberger was hired last year as the employment resources coordinator and Tricia Tallman as the employment resources assistant.

The site last year assisted 481 persons with preparing resumes and held 39 job search workshops for the public. It also partnered with the county juvenile court probation office to work with the court’s diversion and probation programs, providing assistance with resume building, job opportunities and interview skills.

Beier Grant said the OhioMeansJobs program is also working with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Sober Living House and municipal court to provide services to those wanting to re-enter the workforce.

The OCIC continued its efforts last year to keep the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station operating and avoiding a looming shut down.

In October, a coalition of community leaders, elected officials and business and labor organizations formed the Ohio Clean Energy Jobs Alliance to promote the economic and other benefits of the two nuclear plants in Ohio.

FirstEnergy Solutions announced in 2018 it planned to deactivate the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station by May 2020. The Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Perry Ohio is scheduled to be deactivated by May 2021 and units 1 and 2 of the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport, Pa. are to be deactivated by May 2021 and October 2021 respectively.

The coalition is also enlisting the state legislature to find relief for the Ohio plants.