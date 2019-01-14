Lake to benefit from sewer project

Share

A sanitary sewer project in Erie Township will help reduce run-off into Lake Erie, the administrator of the Ottawa County Sanitary Engineering Department said last week, as the first phase of the project is completed.

A few remaining service connections will be completed early this year, Gino Monaco, said, adding the project extends approximately 1.2 miles of sanitary sewer main and laterals through the densely populated Ascher Beach area. It serves more than 176 units, including condominiums, single family dwellings, a mobile home park and several small commercial businesses.

The area was previously served by a number of old, under designed and under sized on-lot sewage treatment systems and package plants that were discharging inadequately treated sewage to the surface waters of Lake Erie.

“We look forward to enjoying a healthier Lake Erie in 2019 as this project represents a very solid step toward the reduction of nutrients into the nearby surface waters of Ottawa County's Regional Water treatment plant intake and the City of Port Clinton's Lakeview Beach," he said.

The sanitary engineering department completed the first phase with partial funding through a federal program administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Monaco said the project was completed on time - in September - and under budget.

"The public component of the project went very well thanks to our contractor, Underground Utilities Inc., who did an excellent job working to install the new sanitary sewer system; our engineer, Poggemeyer Design Group, who designed and inspected the installation, and last but not least our financial partners, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Ohio Public Works Commission, who provided the funding assistance for the construction of the project," said Monaco. "The majority of the service connections have already been completed and the few that remain are permitted and will be connected in early 2019."

Congress passed the Water Resources Development Act of 1999 to help alleviate environmental infrastructure problems.

The law provides a program of federal assistance through the Corps. The program uses a reimbursement format, whereby 75 percent of eligible costs are borne by the government and 25 percent of the costs are borne by the local sponsor.