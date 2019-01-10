Gardner nominated for chancellor’s post

Share

Calling the Ohio statehouse his “second home” for more than 33 years, Sen. Randy Gardner, said he was looking forward to his next position – Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Governor-elect Mike DeWine announced Gardner’s nomination for the post on Thursday.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of northern Ohio in the Ohio General Assembly. It has been one of the great honors of my lifetime to be your voice in the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives. I look forward to a new chapter of public service,” Gardner said.

Gardner was serving his second term in the senate, having previously served in the chamber from 2001 through 2008. He also served as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 1985 to 2000, and again from 2008 through 2012.

He has served in many leadership posts in the General Assembly, including Senate Majority Leader and previously as Senate President Pro Tempore, House Majority Leader, and House Speaker Pro Tempore.

Gardner also was the chairman of the Finance Higher Education Subcommittee.

DeWine is scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan. 7.