Union council asked to explain stance on ballot initiative

A group of environmental activists is asking the Northwest Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council why it has taken a stand against a ballot initiative known as the Lake Erie Bill of Rights.

Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie said it sent a letter to Shaun Enright, executive secretary of the council, asking why the coalition of skilled building trades unions opposes the initiative and proposed a joint effort with the environmentalists to protect the lake and create jobs.

The letter contends the council has opposed the ballot initiative on three occasions with legal motions and joined with “a dozen corporate lobby groups” in asking the Ohio Supreme Court to keep it off the Lucas County ballot.

A member of a local building trades union filed a complaint prior to a recent hearing of the Lucas County board of elections and filed another complaint after the board ruled the initiative is to go on the ballot this year.

“Many of us are current or former union members and believe unions benefit working people and our community as a whole. We also believe that protecting the environment not only sustains the systems that support life, it also creates jobs,” the letter says, citing construction projects on Toledo sewage infrastructure as examples. “Similarly, upgrades at local refineries and manufacturing plants are often driven by environmental requirements as well.”

LEBOR supporters are waiting for a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court on the second complaint filed by building trades member, Josh Abernathy, to keep the citizen initiative off the ballot. Environmental groups gathered more than 10,000 signatures to commence the initiative process. On Feb. 26, another citizen initiative on the county jail will be decided in a special election.

The letter to Enright also notes union members would benefit if there were stricter controls on Concentrated Animal Feeding Organizations.

“Therefore, we would like to invite the building and construction trades to drop its opposition to LEBOR and join with Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie to support legislation requiring CAFOs to install smaller versions of the sewage treatment facilities Toledoans have paid for to protect the lake. This would help immensely to bring Lake Erie back to health, provide a job bonanza for construction workers and leave a thriving lake to sustain both our community and the economy for future generations,” the letter says.

Enright said Thursday he hadn’t received the letter and declined to comment.

The Northwest Ohio Building & Construction Trades Council includes of 22 affiliated local unions from 16 different nationally affiliated unions. Its jurisdiction covers the counties of Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Hancock, Williams, Ottawa and Defiance within the state of Ohio, according to its website.