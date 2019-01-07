Community health firm seeing increase in demand for services

Share

After opening in 2013, the Stony Ridge office of Community Health Services has realized an increase in demand for service and is adding a pediatrician, Dr. Mary Grist, to its staff this month.

The current staff at Stony Ridge includes Dr. Todd Meredith, who specializes in family medicine; Dr. Yasmin Pirzada, who specializes in adult care internal medicine and infectious disease; and Bridget Faricy-Beredo, family practice nurse practitioner.

Also, there has been a growing demand for behavioral health services, Joe Liszak, chief executive officer, of CHS said last week. As a result, Alyce Sopkovich, a licensed independent social worker who had been splitting her time between the Stony Ridge and Fremont offices, will be transitioning to full-time at Stony Ridge.

Those seeking counseling sessions don’t have to be medical patients of CHS.

“We hired a full-time master’s trained chemical dependency counselor last May to help with the drug crisis in our area and we have provided Vivitrol shots to patients for the last three years at our main office in Fremont,” Liszak said.

CHS also added an obstetrician /gynecologist, Dr. Helen O’Connell, to its staff in September. Dr. O’Connell is based at the Fremont office but is seeing many patients from surrounding areas.

Established in 1970, CHS has facilities in Wood, Henry, Seneca, Huron, Allen and Sandusky counties. Liszak said management originally looked to locate a Wood County office near Bowling Green but changed plans and looked farther north when a review of the area showed some of the communities around Millbury, Stony Ridge, Pemberville and Luckey didn’t have many physicians.

“We did a pretty thorough assessment of the market prior to making a final decision to move forward with this site. We knew that the addition of the Stony Ridge location allowed us to provide a network of health centers, close enough in proximity to cover most of the region, and offer accessible care to some of the communities that didn’t have many medical providers. We are seeing very close to what we projected. The patient population is a pretty even mix of Medicaid, commercial insurance and Medicare, which is similar to what we see in most of our locations.

“The recent loss of physicians in the region—particularly Woodville and Elmore, has accelerated our growth. We’re glad that we have the capacity to get people in who no longer have a provider in the area. Because we accept all payment sources, it’s been a relief for families who thought they may have to travel to Toledo for health care,” Liszak said.

In the past two years, CHS has moved its main campus to Hayes Avenue in Fremont – a move that doubled its capacity for dental care. The Fostoria office has been renovated and a dental wing has been added. A site has been opened in Lima, bringing to eight the total number of sites in six counties.