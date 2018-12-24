Steakhouse on Lallendorf Road plans to reopen

Share

The Oregon Planning Commission recently recommended that council approve a Special Use Exception (SUE) in an R-2 Medium Density Residential District at 506 S. Lallendorf Road for the purpose of reopening a restaurant.

The applicant/owner is B.J. Lawson, BJ’s Hideaway Steakouse LLC., who owned a restaurant at the site before it closed over two years ago.

James Gilmore, building and zoning commissioner, told The Press last week that there was an SUE at the property, but it became inactive due to the closure of the restaurant. When a building becomes vacant or a business is no longer operating on property with an SUE for more than two years, it loses the SUE.

Lawson now wants to reopen as a steakhouse restaurant,

Residential concerns

Mayor Mike Seferian, who is a member of the Planning Commission, said he spoke with several residents from the area who had concerns and objections.

Christine Gladieux, of S. Lallendorf Road, expressed some of those concerns at the meeting. She asked if there would be time restrictions in which the restaurant would open and close.

Seferian said it would be part of the conditions of the SUE.

Gladieux also said there should be parking restrictions so that motorists could not park on nearby residents’ properties. Appropriate fencing around the site would prevent that from happening, she added.

Seferian said sometimes fences achieve such an objective, but could also cause problems. He said he would see what the owner will do.

Gilmore said buffering between the properties where there are issues is not required because the restaurant site is an existing use.

Planning Commission member Rick Orovitz asked Gladieux if she ever considered selling a portion of her property to the owner. Gladieux said she would not consider it.

Curb stops

Seferian said Lawson should come up with a plan to prevent patrons from violating the rear property where there are residential concerns.

Lawson said there was a ditch there that would prevent access to the properties.

Gilmore suggested curb stops be installed as a resolution.

Orovitz asked if the SUE would remain on the property if the owner chose to sell it in the future. Seferian said that even though it was not a zoning change being sought, it was a zoning act and that everything goes with the property, not the owner. The conditions stay the same and the new owner would take those on.

The Project Review Committee had no objections to the Special Use Exception request.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend that council approve of the request for an SUE with the following conditions: It will be a restaurant with a liquor permit; the restaurant will not serve past 10 pm.; and Lawson will secure the parking lot with at least curb stops.

The matter now goes before city council for approval.