Oregon extends permit for Bed & Breakfast

Last November, Oregon City Council granted a Special Use Exception (SUE) permit on a trial basis for a year to a man who wanted to use his home at 5024 Seaman Rd. as a bed and breakfast. Last week, council revisited the issue and granted the SUE.

Council last year had agreed to review the issue after one year as a condition of the SUE after a resident had complained the property had not been well maintained, though the owner had vehemently denied the allegation.

“We asked the department to take a look at it,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley, “and bring it back to this body for action.”

No complaints

Beazley said the city talked to neighbors, the fire department immediately next door to the property, and the police department. “There were virtually no complaints we were aware of,” he said.

“We felt there was no reason not to recommend we move forward and maintain the Special Use Exception,” he added. “Ultimately, should the facility not be maintained, or live up to its conditions, we always have a right to go in and revoke (the SUE). But we see no reason why we should not extend the Special Use Permit.”

Mayor Mike Seferian, who is a member of the Planning Commission, said he had insisted on issuing the permit last year on a trial basis.

“We used it on the permits for housing hens. What we are going to do in the future, when I make the motion at the Planning Commission level, is to have a one-year trial basis. But it will come back to the city administration and the project review committee. If we have gathered no data to warrant not honoring the special use, or if we would want to incorporate other conditions, we would be the body to control its destiny. If we did have data, then it would show up back at the Planning Commission or council for additional conditions, or to undo the action of the SUE. So it would just eliminate this step if it wasn’t needed. That wasn’t the way it was incorporated in a motion previously. But that’s the way we intend to go forward with this type of action in the future,” said Seferian.

“Our plan would be to also send a little notice to council to say that the SUE is expiring,” said Beazley. “Because sometimes council is getting contacts that haven’t come to us. You can decide then if council wants to trigger a hearing, and we can do it. But absent some reason not to extend it, we could handle it without having to come back and put council on the spot again.”

Planned improvements

Councilman Tim Zale asked if the owner had made improvements on the property, which he told council last year he had planned to do.

“I don’t know if there was any way we could actually check that,” said Zale. “I think it did influence council members at the time to believe this property would be used well.”

Seferian said there were no conditions placed on the temporary SUE.

“To actually enforce anything, we would have had to impose conditions, which we did not,” said Seferian. “He said he was going to make some improvements with the revenues he brought in. He may have or may not have. But being we didn’t have jurisdiction over him, we were more interested in the things we did have control over. Fire Chief Paul Mullen said there had been activity there. But we haven’t seen any complaints. So we still have authority over certain things that take place there, so we watch for complaints from council, from residents or things we see for ourselves. The owner said he would maintain the property and cut the grass. I go by there several times per day, and I have not noticed any nuisances.”

“I also looked at it,” said Zale, “and I didn’t see anything.”

“Among the challenges for us,” said Beazley, “this city really doesn’t have much of a place to express an opinion about how well a business operates. It’s the heart of a Special Use Exception to question what the impact would be on adjacent uses. It could be the best-run bed and breakfast on the planet, or the worst-run bed and breakfast on the planet. But it has not manifested any problems for adjacent uses or for the community at large. So we’re kind of limited to those questions in our analysis. And that’s what we’ve seen.”

