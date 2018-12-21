Lake Twp. Cemetery: Military rites finally bestowed upon PFC Duquette

Share

U.S. Army Private First Class Leo Joseph Duquette was put to rest with full military rites and an honor salute by local military and veterans organizations at the Lake Township Cemetery on Saturday, December 15.

What is exceptionally unusual about this military funeral was that Duquette’s death likely occurred about 70 years ago — during the Korean War.

PFC Duquette, then just 19-years-old, was listed as Missing in Action fighting the enemy near Chochiwon, South Korea on July 11, 1950 and was listed presumed dead on December 31, 1953. His unidentified remains were then buried in a temporary grave in Korea, transferred to a cemetery in Japan and then to the Punchbowl at the National Cemetery in Hawaii.

Duquette’s remains were identified and accounted for using DNA samples from his family, who never gave up their search. The DNA came from sisters Ruth Ann Tepper and Mary Lou Gargac, brother Owen T. Duquette, and even Tepper’s son, Andrew. On August 8, 2018, they found a match.

“It’s very rewarding — a dream come true,” said Ruth Ann Tepper, who now lives in Temperance, Michigan.

Leo was born in Ohio on February 14, 1931 to Lucien and Corinne Duquette. After attending Waite High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army after urging his parents to allow him at the age of 17, one month prior to his 18th birthday.

Leo was already 15-years-old when Ruth Ann was born in 1946, and many years have been passed since the Korean War, but Ruth Ann says her brother was never forgotten.

“When I was growing up, obviously I didn’t have a long time with my brother. I always felt a wonderful connection spiritually with him because of all the positive things that went on in our family. His being missing and all that was treated with quite reverence,” Ruth Ann said.

“He was more of quiet child. He had an interest in hunting and he was a boy scout. I think he was searching at a young age for a career of some kind. He actually loved to roller skate. He wanted to join a roller derby team, but he was too young. He knew he couldn’t be idle and then he chose the Army.”

As a youth, Ruth Ann remembers the family residing on Forsythe Street and White Street in East Toledo before later moving to what was then called the Chicago Pike, which was near Reynolds Road on the other side of town. The Duquettes were members of St. Thomas Aquinas parish.

Fearing the worse

Ruth Ann said her parents had always feared the worse had happened to Leo.

“We can’t emphasize enough of how our parents agonized over him possibly being a prisoner of war,” Ruth Ann said. “We always felt concerned, but as time goes by you learn to accept. You think, ‘Oh my, he might be buried in a mass grave and we might never know.’”

Ruth Ann said the family continually remained in touch with the federal government in their search for her brother.

“For at least the last 20 years, there is a general meeting in different areas, but mostly in Washington, for the families of missing soldiers,” Ruth Ann said. “It could be World War I, could be World War II, it could be Vietnam or Korea, and now it’s called the Korean War Annual Government Briefing.

“What is nice is that they actually give you a case worker and it’s amazing what records they have. Unfortunately, through me working, to get my Ma there at the time because she was 98 when she passed, to make her travel like that would have been hard. Last September of 2017, I couldn’t go. The regional meeting was in Detroit, so I asked my youngest son Andrew to see if he could go for me, and he took all the paperwork for me,” Ruth Ann continued.

“To make a long story short, they were so excited when they met a historian there and he was doing a story on another family and he recognized my brother’s name. He said he couldn’t promise you anything but said, ‘We got permission to exhume so many bodies in the Punchbowl, and you never know, that could be your brother.’ So, they did that last October of 2017 and in August, a few days before we were supposed to go to Washington for this meeting, he was identified definitely.”

Ruth Ann said she and her siblings always worked alongside their mother, who always remained hopeful.

“It’s remarkable. It just gnawed at you for some reason,” Ruth Ann said. “I kept getting these letters that were actually addressed to my mother, but she was in a nursing facility, and I took care of her and showed her the paperwork and everything.”

Upon his identification, the family got the entire story on the fate of Leo’s remains.

“The thing that was amazing was we were fortunate to have almost a full skeleton. He has been in American soil for all those years. They did the best they could at the time. When they could finally retrieve the bodies from the attack — it took them five months to get them into that spot,” Ruth Ann said.

“They took and buried them temporarily in South Korea, and then they took them to Japan and they were dipped in formaldehyde. They only did it because it was the only thing they knew to do, I suppose. And then, later with DNA better and better, because some of the DNA was destroyed, but now with research they can go deeper.”

Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy or honoring Leo’s sacrifice to his country are asked to consider the Korean Memorial Wall Fund or the Patriot Guard Riders.