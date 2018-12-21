Family says keep hope alive, thanks to DNA evidence

Share

Ruth Ann Teppler wants to tell anyone searching for a family member who is missing in action from any war or conflict, don’t give up hope — even if it happened generations ago.

She and her siblings waited nearly 70 years for the remains of their brother, U.S. Army Private First Class Leo Duquette, to be identified. A Waite graduate, he went missing during the Korean War.

“If anyone has any relatives or anything, there are websites for this,” Ruth Ann said. “Or, give their DNA, or even if they’ve went through all the channels, not to give up hope, and pass this information down to the family. When I went to Washington, I met families who were second and third generation because they felt compelled.”

In their constant search, Ruth Ann says her family learned the ins and outs of government red tape.

“You learn about it and you have to respect it because there are still so many men and women. I’m not sure how many because at the time, there were so many missing still in North Korea — there are over 5,000 I think missing there,” Ruth Ann said.

“We wanted to share everything with the public because I’m hoping that this is just the beginning of the floodgate. Also, I emphasize, too, the South Korean government has been very, very helpful. To this day, they are extremely, extremely grateful and appreciative.”

Their search for Leo’s remains brought other leads. Some went off on a tangent, but they created relationships. Ruth Ann remembers one in particular.

“I guess what really intrigued me was the Johnson List. It was a Reader’s Digest article in the mid-1990s. I was flying overseas, and I was reading this article. He was a prisoner of war and he kept all the names of the soldiers that he found out that died and he kept it in this list in an empty tube of toothpaste. And, it was very dangerous for him to do that,” Ruth Ann said.

“He has passed on now, but his family was at the big conference in Washington in August. So, that got me thinking, ‘Oh, my Gosh,’ so my son contacted him years ago, but he didn’t recognize the name or anything like that. But any person you get, you try to put it together.”

When Leo’s remains were finally flown here and brought to Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home’s Oregon Chapel for a visitation the day before his military funeral, it created a media storm, which is what the family wanted.

“I told my family, ‘Look, he’s still serving’ because I think he would have made the military his career,” Ruth Ann said. “It’s amazing the paths that we travel as long as we do our best. That’s all that we can ask for.”