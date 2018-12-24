Walbridge : Mayor to make choice for vacant council seat

Share

Walbridge mayor Ed Kolanko said he will accept letters of interest from residents who want to fill a vacant seat on village council until Dec. 30.

He plans to appoint someone to the seat during council’s first regular meeting in January, he said Thursday. A 30-day window for village council to appoint someone to the seat has expired

Two residents, Julie Hummel and LaDenna Williams, have expressed interest in the seat, which was vacated recently by Sarah Valasek.

Another resident, Karen Baron, asked that her name be withdrawn from consideration.

Baron and Williams were interviewed by council members during a committee meeting last month that apparently violated state law covering public meetings.

During a discussion on Dec. 5 of the violation, Brian Ballenger, village solicitor, informed members of council any action taken in executive session during a committee meeting would be a violation of the state’s sunshine law.

Committee members had voted in favor of Williams for the seat.

“You cannot vote to put someone on council at a committee meeting,” Ballenger told council at the Dec. 5 meeting, according to meeting minutes. “That vote should have taken place here. All your deliberations that took place at that meeting were invalid.”

In a Dec. 10 letter to the mayor and council members, Baron writes she is withdrawing her name and claims she was verbally accosted in the hallway of the administration building during the Dec. 5 meeting.

“I will not be treated badly for doing the right thing. The public should never, under any circumstances, be harassed or intimidated for voicing concerns or opinions,” the letter says.

Mayor Kolanko last week said Baron’s complaint has been referred to the police department.

“We’re taking this very seriously and we want to do our due diligence,” he said.

Baron is a volunteer with the Walbridge Fest committee and the village planning board.

“It’s hard enough to find volunteers for village events and we want to make sure they get treated fairly,” the mayor said.