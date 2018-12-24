B-C-S: School safety, finances discussed

Share

Looking for a way to secure classroom doors in the event of a threat such as an active shooter, a school resource officer thinks a piece of equipment commonly used at marinas might be the answer.

Loren Welch, resource officer at Benton-Carroll-Salem schools, floated the idea last week to the school board of using dock cleats and rope for securing doors.

Guy Parmigian, district superintendent, said Welch will test his idea on a few doors before proceeding with it.

He said the idea would be cost effective as the cleats only cost about $3.

Levies discussed

For the board, the year 2019 will start with a discussion and possible decision on whether to seek voter approval of an income tax.

Board members last week authorized Cajon Keeton, district treasurer, to take the preliminary steps for the district to place two renewal levies and an income tax on the ballot next year.

The board scheduled its 2019 organizational meeting for Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Its regular meeting will start immediately after the organizational meeting.

B-C-S voters have twice this year rejected a 1 percent income tax on earned income.

In November, it fell by more than 300 votes. However, in May it was defeated by only about 50 votes and voters approved a 3.89-mill property tax in that election.

As the prospect of the closure of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station looms over Ottawa County, the B-C-S board and administration are faced with replacing the lost property tax revenue from the facility.

Even a recent devaluation of the plant property is triggering an annual loss of about $4.6 million

Another hit to the school district came with the state phasing out the reimbursement payments that were designed to offset the end of the public utility tangible personal property tax. The B-C-S administration is estimating the district will have lost about $4.5 million when the phase-out is complete in 2030.

A 2015 study by the Nuclear Energy Institute estimates Davis-Besse’s operation generates $805 million of annual economic output in Ottawa County and $1.1 billion statewide. In addition, the facility is one of the largest taxpayers in Ottawa County, contributing more than $20 million in local taxes, the study said.

In the B-C-S district, the property tax approved in May, is expected to generate about $1.4 million annually. Had it passed, the income tax would have raised about $1.98 million a year - also for operating expenses.

A school income tax is only collected on earned income, defined by the Ohio Department of Taxation as wages and self-employment earnings, including earnings from partnerships.

Interest, dividends, capital gains, pensions, Social Security income, rental income, lottery winnings, and income earned by estates are exempt from the school income tax.

If passed, it would be paid by district residents with earned income regardless of where they work and would be collected the same way as the state income tax; through employer withholding or individual quarterly estimated payments, and annual returns.