Purchase agreement signed for Sacred Heart Home

Share

CHI Living Communities recently signed a purchase agreement with the Little Sister’s of the Poor to become the new owner of the Sacred Heart Home located on South Wynn Road in Oregon.

The proposed transfer of ownership between the two Catholic organizations is expected to take effect on February 1, 2019, upon the completion of customary closing conditions. The new name will be The Gardens of St. Francis.

“Our shared Catholic identity makes this an ideal transition for the residents, families, and community surrounding Sacred Heart Home,” said Rick Ryan, President/CEO of CHI Living Communities. “Like the Little Sisters of the Poor, our core values of reverence, integrity, compassion, and excellence center on our profound respect for each person. The dedicated Sacred Heart Home team will provide residents nothing less than our personal and professional best, with a commitment to the optimal health and well-being for individuals and communities.”

“We feel blessed to have found a partner in CHI Living Communities that shares the Catholic mission of respecting and celebrating the dignity of every human being,” said Mother Loraine Marie Maguire, LSP, Provincial Superior of the Little Sisters of the Poor who sponsors and currently operate Sacred Heart Home. “Care for the elderly has been fundamental to the mission of the Catholic Church from the very beginning and has been the sole mission of our Religious Congregation here in the United States for the last 150 years. We are confident that CHI Living Communities will continue that Christ-centered focus and provide a true Home for all the residents that will live with them in the future.”

Daniel E. Thomas, Bishop of Toledo, said, “I am so pleased to learn the Little Sisters of the Poor have signed a purchase agreement with CHI Living Communities, assuring that Sacred Heart Home will remain in the Catholic Health Care Family. It is my sincere hope that they will carry on the excellent work of the Little Sisters of the Poor in caring for residents with Gospel inspired values. I look forward to the expansion of CHI Living Communities’ presence in the Diocese of Toledo as they continue the legacy of the Little Sisters of the Poor and their witness to the healing and merciful love of Christ Jesus.”

Dedicating resources

The Little Sisters of the Poor announced in August they would be withdrawing from the Sacred Heart Home. "As part of a strategic plan aimed at strengthening their ministry and the quality of our religious and community life, we Little Sisters have recognized the need to withdraw from a certain number of homes in the United States, while at the same time dedicating our resources to much needed upgrades and reconstruction projects in several others,” said Mother Loraine Marie Clare.

Sacred Heart Home currently consists of 47 skilled nursing (SNF) units and six assisted living suites with third floor independent living units. The Little Sisters have served in the Diocese of Toledo since 1885. The present Sacred Heart Home was constructed in 2004.

“Current and future residents will be treated with the same level of outstanding care and outstanding individuals waiting to care for them as they have in the past,” said Ryan.

“Sacred Heart Home will be part of a Catholic ministry that began in northwest Ohio and is locally based. CHI Living Communities currently has 12 campuses across the United States serving more than 2,500 residents and employing over 2,000. Those shared services help us to lead with care and meet the body, mind, and spirit needs of each person in the most dignified and faith-based manner possible.”

Comprehensive care

Formed in 1998 as Franciscan Living Communities as a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, Ohio, CHI Living Communities is a national business line of Catholic Health Initiatives(CHI). The organization provides comprehensive care in a variety of living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.

By the end of 2018, CHI and Dignity Health will align together to become CommonSpirit Health, a new nonprofit Catholic health system. CommonSpirit Health will serve communities across 21 states with hospitals, outpatient centers, home health agencies, assisted living and retirement communities, and community-based health programs. The new ministry will follow a “house of brands” strategy, retaining the names of local facilities and services in the communities they are located. CHI Living Communities is a strong and important part of this new alignment.