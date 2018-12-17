Changes planned for Oregon Fire Department next year

Share

Oregon will increase its budget for the fire department next year to fund changes in an effort to improve response times.

At an Oregon Finance Committee meeting last week, City Administrator Mike Beazley said he has been in talks with the fire department’s association to come up with ways to improve response times to emergency calls.

“We’re looking to make a significant change in the way we handle fire response,” Beazley said at the committee meeting, held to discuss the 2019 municipal budget for the fire and police departments.

“This won’t be easy to do. We’re going to have some challenges associated with it,” he added.

Beazley said there was strong support from the firefighters he has met with over the year to implement several changes that will go into effect next year.

“We believe we need to significantly improve in the way we respond to events,” said Beazley. “We have a great ALS (advanced life support) system that’s part of a countywide partnership. But we need to significantly make improvements on the BLS (Basic Life Support) first responder side.”

Echo expansion

Beazley said there are times when a fire station is toned out to respond to an emergency call, but few show up.

“We need to end the mystery of who is going to go when someone calls 911 at 1 a.m. and when will they get there,” he said. “We end up with feast or famine. Sometimes we’re toning out second stations too often, and we’re not getting the response that we need to often, when it’s just a straight BLS run.” To address the issue, Beazley said the city is going to expand its Echo unit, which is a full rescue vehicle.

“Right now, it is available 12 hours per day, five times per week. We’re looking to make that 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. We’ll have both a full time ALS unit and a full time BLS unit running in Oregon. That will be a first for Oregon,” he said.

The second step, he added, is to pay specific people on the staff to be available to respond to calls.

“We want to go to a system where we’re going to pay people $5 per hour so that we know who will respond from each station. We have three stations right now. We’re going to cover each shift 24/7 with paid on call firefighters. We’ll know when that tone comes there will be people who are scheduled to cover that station. We’re going to have a BLS unit that is able to roll, and an ALS unit that’s able to roll. And we’re going to have specific individuals who are being paid to be ready to roll when that tone comes.”

Additional officers

Finally, the city plans to hire additional ALS officers.

“We want to add over the current budget two additional full-time ALS officers. The goal is to add an additional officer per shift. We will also have an officer available in a pickup truck to back up our BLS officers so that we can fundamentally change the way we respond. It’s not a perfect system. We think it’s dramatically better. The council members who looked this said they felt good about it. The firefighters we talked to felt good about it. But there will be some who don’t like it. I understand,” said Beazley.

Funds will be added to the fire department’s budget next year to make the changes, he added.

“We spend roughly $1.1 million per year paying part-time firefighters – in drills and tone outs. We want to spend significantly less on toning out, but spend more on the echo response and on the paid on call. As it is, we spend about $120,000 per year roughly on Echo. We want to increase that to about $360,000 per year,” said Beazley.

Fire Chief Paul Mullen said there were less than 3,000 rescue calls last year in the city. This year, the calls went up to 3,600.

“The numbers we don’t know about is how many calls are we going to get?” asked Mullen. “That’s an up in the air thing. It’s going to peak and go back down. The trend for the city has always been up and down. Across the country, it’s been increasing.”

“Generally, it’s been going up in Oregon,” said Beazley. We dipped a little. Then it went back up again. As our population is aging, people are more ready to call. The world has evolved.”

“This year, we’ve had a big increase,” said Mullens, many from seniors. “That’s not going to go down.”