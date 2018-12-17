Board hearing Thursday: Lake rights bill to be contested

Share

With a hearing set for this week, backers of the proposed Lake Erie Bill of Rights ballot initiative plan to continue pushing to have the measure before voters in a special election in February.

The Lucas County Board of Elections met Dec. 10 to discuss the initiative and presumably to certify it for the special election. But action was postponed after the board received a challenge to the ballot initiative from a Columbus law firm on behalf of an East Toledo resident.

The board is scheduled to meet Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. to hear the challenge and supporters of the initiative.

The law firm, McTigue and Colombo, LLC, has filed similar challenges to ballot initiatives in other cities.

Toledo City Council on Dec. 4 voted to send the ballot proposal to the board of elections for approval for the February ballot.

If passed by voters, it would amend the Toledo city charter by stating the lake and its watershed have a right to exist, flourish and naturally evolve; that city residents have a right to a clean and healthy Lake Erie. A corporation or entity that violated the rights of the lake could be prosecuted and held civilly liable.

But last week’s challenge points to an August decision by the board of elections that blocked the initiative from the November ballot because the board said it contained provisions beyond the authority of the city to enact. The Ohio Supreme Court in September denied a writ sought by the community group, Toledoans for Safe Water, to overturn the board decision.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed, but not surprised,” Hillary Tore, an organizer with TSW, said, referring to the challenge to the measure. “This is a trend we see occurring in communities across Ohio working to pass local laws that assert the people’s right to self-govern. We’re not intimidated and we’re not going away. We’ll keep fighting for the Lake Erie Bill of Rights – we have everything to lose if we don’t.”

The Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund drafted the bill of rights for the lake at the request of Toledoans for Safe Water, which then gathered almost 11,000 signatures to qualify the measure for the November ballot.

Although the clerk of Toledo City Council authorized the board of elections to put the initiative on the November ballot, council didn’t approve the required legislation to have measure certified for the ballot, the court ruled in September.

Activists supporting the lake bill note that another initiative, Keep the Jail Downtown, which recently received council’s support to be on the February ballot, hasn’t faced a protest even though the board of elections and supreme court previously ruled it couldn’t go on the November ballot.

“It’s imperative that we keep going – now more than ever,” said Markie Miller, a TSW organizer. “We have responsibility to protect our community and the lake.”