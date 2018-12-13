Lake Twp.: Firebelles food pantry looking for new home

Share

The food pantry operated by the Lake Township Firebelles may be temporarily without a home but that isn’t stopping pantry organizers from serving the community.

Elsa Caudill said the pantry is continuing to distribute food to the needy and the Feed Our Neighbor Christmas basket program – in its 39th year – will be distributing baskets as planned, thanks to the usual small army of volunteers.

The Firebelles had operated a monthly food pantry and free dinner at the Walbridge Municipal Building but are looking for another location after the village administration decided to end its agreement with them. The Wood County Committee on Aging also uses the space at the building to serve daily meals. Walbridge mayor Ed Kolanko said the county pays to use the space and the village didn’t want to jeopardize that relationship, according to minutes of the Nov. 21 meeting of village council.

Caudill said last week that non-perishable items and food that hasn’t expired from the pantry are being stored at Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church, Luckey, where she is a member.

She said several organizations have expressed interest in hosting the food pantry and her goal is to find a new location by March.

In the meantime, the pantry will continue to try to operate.

“We were only open once a month but we’ve always been an on-demand pantry. If sometime during the month a family is in need just call us and we can get someone there and let you go through the pantry or provide a gift card for you. We’ve even shopped for the groceries and brought them to their house,” she said. “That part is still available. We still have the ways and means to help.”

Other pantries offer to help

Patrons of the food pantry may also use pantries sponsored by St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge, the Village of Luckey and the Northwood School District.

“They all extended an offer to help and I’m grateful for that,” Caudill said, adding registration information for the pantries is available on the Firebelles Facebook page.

Members of the Firebelles are now focusing on filling the holiday food baskets and distributing them on Dec. 22.

“At Lake High School, the Students in Action group, is doing a food drive for us and the elementary school has joined in. They’re amazing. I don’t think these kids get enough credit for what they do from the community. The baskets will hold enough food for a week of meals. It’s not just a ham and trimmings for a Christmas dinner, but we do provide that also.”

The Lake Township Fire Department will be at the schools on Dec. 14 to pick up the donations and transport them to the Walbridge fire station where the baskets will be sorted and filled on the day of distribution.

Boy Scout Troop 160 has been assisting with the basket program for years, Caudill said.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of our community and for the amazing volunteers who so selfishly give to make a difference in the lives of others,” she said.

Last year, 80 baskets were given to families.

For information about the pantry and Christmas baskets, Caudill can be reached at 419-666-3415.