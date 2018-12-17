Woodville: Karchner stepping down from council

Share

Members of Woodville Village Council will say goodbye to one of their own Dec. 19 – council’s last meeting of the year.

Judy Karchner is stepping down at the end of the year to spend more time with her family and travel with her husband.

She began her first term on council in January 2008 and will leave with one year left on her third term.

“I ran to become more involved in what was going on in the village, and to be a part of its future,” Karchner said.

While on council, she served on the Finance, Public Works, and Community Development committees and was chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee. Her committee work was a real eye opener, she said, when she saw how much it costs to open and operate the pool each season and the major improvements that were needed to update the water and sewage plant.

When the village undertook a major sewer separation project, Karchner took the time to meet with homeowners to inform them about the project before construction started.

Karchner said that she and her husband would like to travel more in the future and she’s hoping her decision to vacate her seat is the correct one.

With council holding two regular meetings a month and committees holding their own meetings, it would be very possible she would miss meetings more often than she would like.

“Feeling responsible to be there for the residents that I am representing was a priority for me,” she said.

Nonetheless, she said she will still miss representing the residents and added that if traveling had not been in the retirement plans, she would have run again.

Her only regret was not running for council when Milt Spiess, a friend and former councilmember, had asked her to do so 35 years ago.

Mayor Rich Harman said, “Judy served the community well. She supported many worthy events and also gave her all in support of our community pool. I wish her and husband Mark the best as they plan to enjoy time here and in Florida.”

Council president Ty Tracy echoed that by saying, “Judy served on our council because she loves her town. Woodville is home to her family, her business, and her church. She was always trying to make it better for everyone.”