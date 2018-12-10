Ohio legislature: Proponents sound off on single-payer health care bill

Share

A bill drafted to establish a single-payer health care plan in Ohio received its second hearing last week in the state legislature.

Rep. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, is co-sponsoring House Bill 440, the Ohio Health Security Act, with Kennedy Kent, D-Columbus.

“Health care prices are rapidly increasing in Ohio. Wages are going nowhere. Ohioans have to spend a greater percentage of their hard-earned income money on health care. That’s not freedom. Expensive medical bills can be the difference between bankruptcy and the American Dream of retirement, home ownership, sending a kid to college, or starting a family,” Fedor said.

Underpinning the financial components of the bill is a recently released study by Gerald Friedman, Professor of Economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, who provided testimony to the House Insurance Committee.

The study, Economic Analysis of Single Payer Health Care in Ohio: Context, Savings, Costs, Financing, argues there is significant waste in Ohio’s health care system that can be eliminated and the savings used to help fund a single-payer system.

“A single-payer program in Ohio will require $114 billion in 2019, including $75 billion in existing revenue and nearly $40 billion in new revenue,” the study says. “In terms of spending by the people of Ohio, $40 billion in new state revenues will replace over $65 billion in ‘private taxes’ currently paid into the private health insurance system and as out-of-pocket spending. And, while saving money, the new system will provide better health care to more people because single-payer will save billions in administrative waste and monopoly profits built into the current system.”

Savings anticipated

Projected savings from a single-payer system include:

-More than $9 billion in insurance administrative waste.

-More than $10 billion due to simplified billing.

-Budgeting hospitals and negotiating with drug companies on price and fraud reduction saves about $17 billion.

-About $1.3 billion in administrative expenses would be saved by employers from not having to manage health insurance for workers.

According to the study, about 15 percent of current insurance premiums go to redundant billing, overhead, profit, advertising/marketing and salaries of chief executive officers.

“These costs do not serve patients,” the study says.

Also, the study says the Ohio plan would require negotiations with pharmaceutical companies on drug prices, noting other countries negotiate and pay three to four times less than the U.S.

After realizing the cost savings and other improvements, the single-payer plan would need about $40 billion in additional revenues. The study proposes options for a combination of payroll and income taxes, a surtax on high incomes, excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco and marijuana, and others.

The study contends a proposed 10 or 11 percent payroll premium and premium on business net income are less than employers and employees now pay for health insurance. A $15,000 exemption would shield low-wage workers and limits the burden on small employers.

Brad Cotton, an emergency room physician and former paramedic in Cleveland, urged the committee to approve the bill.

“The emergency department is the only part of our health care non-system mandated, as we should be, by federal statute to see every patient without regard to their insurance or financial status. As such, I am up close and personal, eye to eye and heart to heart with all worthy working Ohioans abandoned by the business model of health insurance,” he said. “While the Affordable Care Act aka “Obamacare” has decreased the number of uninsured by 40-50 percent, many, many persons cannot afford the bankruptcy inducing premiums, deductibles and co-pays. The Affordable Care Act was, after all, authored by the health insurers and Big Pharma for the purpose of keeping them firmly in control of health care delivery.”

Dennis Slotnick, of Genoa, regional coordinator for the Single-Payer Action Network Ohio, said he is finding there is grass roots support for a single-payer format.

“This testimony in Columbus is just the indicator that there is a powerful awakening of interest in single-payer health care as a real solution to the rising costs of health care,” he said. “Even the expert economists are surprised that Medicare for all will not only cost less than our present care system but will cost a whole lot less - as in $25 billion less in Ohio in one year.”

More than 40 persons provided testimony to the committee on Wednesday.

The bill creates the Ohio Health Care Fund to pay expenses related to the bill, including payments for benefit coverage under the plan and compensation for workers displaced as a result of the implementation of the plan, an analysis by the state legislative service commission says.

“The bill establishes four new taxes as sources of revenue for the fund. State-source revenue from these taxes to the fund is highly uncertain, but would be up to approximately $76 billion in Fiscal 2021, assuming they were in effect for the full fiscal year, and would grow in subsequent years,” the analysis says. “Both expenditures from and revenues to the fund would depend on the outcome of applications for federal waivers from Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal health programs. Depending on the federal decisions made, expenditures from the fund could be higher by up to an additional approximately $41 billion per year by Fiscal 2021, but this increment in expenditures would be paid with federal funds.”