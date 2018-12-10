Drug busts on I-280, turnpike

Share

The Ohio State Highway Patrol made three drug busts over a two-week span last month on the Ohio Turnpike and I-280, resulting in the seizure of marijuana, methamphetamine and Oxycodone with an estimated street value of $264,475.

The K-9 unit of the Walbridge Police Department was called to assist at a Nov. 29 traffic stop on the turnpike after highway patrol troopers pulled over a GMC U-Haul box truck registered in Arizona for a lane violation about 12:51 a.m.

The dog alerted to the vehicle and a search revealed about 101 pounds of marijuana valued at $235,835.

Nicholas C. Ashman, 38, of N. San Juan, California, was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking – second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

On Nov. 27, at 2:37 p.m., troopers stopped a Cadillac Escalade with New York registration for an impeding traffic violation on the turnpike.

A consent search of the vehicle was requested and granted and it revealed a digital scale with white residue. A passenger voluntarily produced the contraband and troopers seized 50 grams of methamphetamine valued at approximately $5,000.

Jenna Murphy, 19, of Buffalo, N.Y., and Adrien Lucienne, 28, of Toledo, were incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

Last year, troopers removed 145 pounds of methamphetamine from Ohio’s roadways.

On Nov. 15, troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Wood County.

Troopers seized 693 Oxycodone pills and marijuana valued at approximately $23,640 after stopping a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Ohio registration for a brake light violation on I-280.

Troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Noel Lott, 42, Mansfield, was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in schedule 2 drugs, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.