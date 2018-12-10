Lake Twp.: Traffic study request to be expanded

Share

A request by the Lake Township trustees for a speed limit study on Walbridge Road will be expanded to include the portion of the road from Lemoyne Road west to the Village of Walbridge.

Last month, the trustees agreed to ask the Ohio Department of Transportation to conduct the study on Walbridge Road from Lemoyne Road east to State Rt. 51 with the intent of seeking a reduction from the current 55 MPH to 35 MPH.

Larry Boday, a member of village council, asked the trustees during their Tuesday meeting to have the study expanded to include the western portion of Walbridge Road.

The westbound lane of Walbridge Road going into the village has a lower limit than the eastbound lane, he said, causing confusion for motorists.

Mark Hummer, township administrator and police chief, said the township’s request for a study can be amended to include the western section of Walbridge Road.

He said he will request the study be conducted in the spring rather than this winter when vehicle speeds could be slower due to snowy and icy road conditions.

The trustees also are asking ODOT and the Wood County commissioners to make the intersection of Walbridge and Pemberville roads a four-way stop. Currently, there are stop signs on Walbridge.

ODOT will also be asked to install a street light at the intersection of State Rt. 795 and Pemberville Road.

In other business, the trustees approved a three-year contract with patrol officers in the police department that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2019.

Under the agreement, which covers non-command officers, they will receive pay raises of 3 percent in 2019 and 2.5 percent each in 2020 and 2021.

The officers’ health care contribution for the monthly premium will increase. In 2019, the contribution will be 15 percent and increase to 17.5 percent in 2020 and 20 percent in 2021.

Hummer described negotiations as “very amicable” and said it was the fifth round of negotiations conducted without attorneys.

Personnel matters were also approved by the trustees:

-Dan McLargin, road supervisor, is retiring after 31 years with the township. His retirement is effective Feb. 22, 2019.

-Aaron Leist, the police department’s detective, is resigning to accept a position with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, effective Dec. 14. The trustees approved promoting officer Ryan Kohlhofer from part-time to full-time.

- A three-year contract with Premier Physicians Services, Inc. to be the medical director for the township’s Emergency Medical Service unit was approved. The township will pay $4,000 in the first year and $5,500 and $7,000 in years two and three.