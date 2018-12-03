Carroll Twp.: Audit flags overpayments

Share

A miscalculation by a former Carroll Township fiscal officer of the township’s annual budget resulted in overpayments in 2016 to the fiscal officer, two former trustees and a current trustee, according to a state audit report released last week.

The four officials were overpaid a combined $3,571, the report says. Former trustees Rodney Biggert and Kenneth Gyde were each overpaid $913 and James Meek, a current trustee who took office in January 2016, was overpaid $959. Jessica Brough, the former fiscal officer, was overpaid $786.

The township and Meek last month agreed to a repayment plan calling for him to pay $100 monthly starting in January 2019 until the amount is fully paid, the report says.

State law lists the authorized pay rates for trustees and fiscal officers based on their township’s annual projected budget, which covers total revenues available for spending.

“Former fiscal officer Jessica Brough based the township trustees’ compensation for the period of January 1, 2016 through March 2016 on an estimated budget in the $6 million to $10 million range,” the report says. “The calculation of township trustees’ compensation using the $6 million to $10 million range doesn’t appear reasonable given actual 2016 unencumbered balances plus actual receipts…” Moreover, Brough didn’t certify the total amount from all sources available for expenditures with the Ottawa County budget commission as required by state law.

When Tina Gyde took office as fiscal officer in April 2016, she filed an amended certificate of estimated resources that put the township’s budget in the $3.5 million to $6 million range.

Because Brough authorized the direct deposits that resulted in the overpayments to the trustees, she and her bonding company are liable for $2,785 to the extent not recovered from the three as well as her overpayment.

The township was also cited for non-compliance involving transactions.

“Twenty-nine percent of transactions tested at year-end were not properly certified by the fiscal officer at the time the commitments were incurred…,” the report says. Also, the township had $70,804 in outstanding purchase commitments as of Dec. 31, 2016 that were not certified at year-end.

Last year, the auditor’s office flagged $28,100 in overpayments in 2014 and 2015 after similar miscalculations of the township’s projected budget.