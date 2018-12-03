Ottawa County: Grand jury issues indictments

Share

The Ottawa County Grand Jury has returned indictments during its most recent session against the following persons, according to James VanEerten, county prosecutor.

-Amanda Mishler, who was indicted on felony charges of drug trafficking and possession and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and child endangering. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers investigating a traffic complaint allegedly found Mishler in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She had three children in her vehicle at the time.

-Willard Barnette, has been charged with one count of trafficking in drugs and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs – all felonies

-Brandon Flick, was indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility and complicity to convey drugs – both third degree felonies. He is accused of bringing controlled substances into the jail when he was arrested in October. He allegedly conspired with Kelsey Bowen, who also has been charged illegal conveyance. Bowen is also facing unrelated charges of complicity involving the theft of more than $7,500 from an elderly person.

-Daniel D. Kitzler, Jr., was charged with one count of inducing panic after he allegedly caused “serious public inconvenience” in the county detention facility.

- Hailey K. McClellan was indicted on one count of escape after she allegedly failed to return to custody after an approved medical furlough.

- Kelli D. Hope, Olmstead Falls, O., was charged with three counts of drug possession and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug abuse instruments.

- Zachary Sutherland, Oak Harbor, was indicted on one count each of burglary and theft.

- Kevin Stavnicky, Port Clinton, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony, after Catawba Island Township police officers responded to an incident at his residence.

-Robert Rodriguez faces felony charges of possession of drugs and inducing panic and to misdemeanor counts of child endangering.

-Brian W. Freimark, has been charged with two counts of domestic violence and two counts of child endangering after Elmore police responded to a disturbance at his residence.

-Tammy Bengela, Curtice, was charged with one felony assault count and several misdemeanor criminal and traffic offenses. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, she was impaired when she was involved in a traffic accident and allegedly bit a first responder on the arm.

- Robert Bays, Jr., a registered sex offender, was indicted for failure to provide a change of address.

-Terrence John Paul Flynn, Port Clinton, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

- Stacy Robinson, David Myers and Bryan Blankenship have been charged with counts of breaking and entering, theft and safecracking in connection with break-ins in Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Huron counties.

- Kayla Lane and Bryce Miller, both of Fremont, were indicted on charges related to entries to storage units in August.

- Obediah Mullaney was indicted on charges of obstructing official business, inducing panic and drug possession.

Mishler, Barnette, Flick, Kitzler, McClellan, Rodriguez, Freimark and Mullaney are being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility. Robinson, Meyers and Blankenship are being held in the Seneca County Detention Facility.

VanEerten said an indictment is a formal charge and doesn’t denote guilt or innocence.