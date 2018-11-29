Parade canceled

Due to a forecast of inclement weather, the annual East Toledo Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, has been canceled, organizers have announced.
holidays
Do you find the holidays to be fun or stressful?
Fun. I hate to see it end. (8 Votes)
44.44%
Stressful. Can't wait for it to be over. (8 Votes)
44.44%
I don't celebrate them. (2 Votes)
11.11%
