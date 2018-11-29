Parade canceled Written by Press Staff Writer November 29, 2018 Hits: 1 Share Due to a forecast of inclement weather, the annual East Toledo Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, has been canceled, organizers have announced. Next

