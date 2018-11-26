Oregon Police, ATF investigating armory burglary

Share

Oregon Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating the Monday morning burglary of Towers Armory, 1469 Towers Road, off Woodville Road.

“It was quite a mess,” said Tim Hensley, owner of the gun store and shooting range, which opened last year. The burglars accessed the store through the roof at approximately 3 a.m., he said. When he entered his business Monday morning, he saw broken glass all over the place.

“You couldn’t miss the broken glass cabinets,” he said. The business was shut down for the day and reopened on Tuesday.

There was a burglar alarm, he added, but “the alarm company failed us.” He would not elaborate.

“I can’t say more than that without causing harm to the investigation,” he added.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre said the owner contacted police at 9:11 a.m. Monday. There were 45 long guns and handguns stolen from the store.

“The ATF is assisting because of the large number of weapons that were stolen. So it’s a joint investigation between the Oregon Police and the ATF. I was told there were five agents there Monday. We maintain jurisdiction unless we relinquish it, but we get along very well.”

Navarre said in most cases, when that many guns are stolen, it’s done for the purpose of resale.

“No reputable owner is going to buy them. “The serial numbers would be in a computer listed as stolen. Or they’re not going to buy guns with the serial numbers filed off,” he said.

“What normally happens when you have a theft of that magnitude, those guns are resold on the street,” he added. “It’s not necessarily on the black market. You can legally sell guns on the street.”

People who couldn’t otherwise buy guns legally would want them, he said, as well as others who “want a good deal.”

“They could buy it for considerably less than the retail value,” he said.

Surveillance

The burglary was captured by several surveillance cameras in the store, said Navarre.

“There’s so much surveillance footage, so many different cameras,” he said. If there is anything of evidentiary value, it may be released to the public.

“We know that there were two people inside. They came through the roof, and they exited through the roof. They were in there for a considerable length of time,” he said. “And we know they concealed their faces.”

Navarre said he us unaware if the crooks came in vehicles.

“It’s possible, but at this point, we can’t say if there was a vehicle involved,” he said.

He is asking the public for assistance in solving the crime.

“If anyone saw anything in the early morning hours of Nov. 19, contact us. If you saw anything suspicious in terms of people walking, loitering, or vehicles, give us a call.” Police can be contacted at 419-698-7064. The Toledo field office of the ATF can be reached at 419-245-5115.